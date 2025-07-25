EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite reveals eldest child is transgender: ‘Now I have a son and a daughter’

TV actress Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed her eldest child is transgender.

The EastEnders star, 54, is mum to Florence, 17, and Marnie, 12. She shares her children with ex-husband Tom Ellis, from whom she split from in 2014.

Appearing on the Parenting Hell podcast, Tazmin recently opened up about her eldest child now identifies as a male, going by the name ‘Flo’.

‘Now I have a son and a daughter’

The New Tricks actress said: “I’ve got two kids. I did have two daughters and now I have a son and a daughter.”

She went on: “That’s quite easy for me to say now, but it wasn’t maybe six or seven years ago.” Tazmin also noted how Flo first came out as trans aged around 10 or 11.

She also recalled that development as a “very distressing time”.

“Until you’re going through it yourself with your child, it’s difficult to judge the situation,” Tamzin reflected.

She continued: “Initially, I would say, don’t be ridiculous. I didn’t say don’t be ridiculous but my mind went, ‘that’s ludicrous’.

“Working back from that with talking, family therapy, therapy on Flo’s side as well, talking with family and realising you’re not alone.

“I think if you push back on a kid, they’ll want to do the opposite of what their parent says. I didn’t say ‘you can’t be that’, but it was a distressing time. We worked together as a family and with outside help.”

Tamzin Outhwaite: ‘Every child is different’

Tamzin also considered how trans issues are presented in the media as she added: “Every situation is completely different, every child is different. It really is less than one per cent of the population.”

“There’s this big up in arms thing,” she went on. “It’s not that common, just because…. But I’m just so happy for him.”

Praising Flo, Tazmin also said: “The maddest thing is, I suppose that it’s not the most interesting thing about him. He’s an incredibly funny intelligent boy, and I’m watching him grow into a wonderful human who’s very talented. To see him thriving is just nothing but relief and joy for me really because there were some dark times.”

Tamzin also mentioned how her ex-boyfriend Tom Child, who she split from in 2024 after six years, has remained a supportive presence in the lives of her family members.

“[He] has been around for the whole of like Flo’s transitioning period,” she said. Tamzin continued: “[Also] for the whole of Marnie becoming a girl that was discovering all sorts of stuff and boys, and so he is still a member of the family. We’ve not been together for over a year.

“The kids often say to him: ‘When you meet someone, or even if you have, how are you going to explain this situation to your girlfriends?'”

