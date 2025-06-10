Tamzin Outhwaite addresses split from younger boyfriend Tom Child and admitst ‘I need to be on my own’

Tamzin Outhwaite has made a huge realisation about her life going forward following her split from boyfriend Tom Child.

Tamzin met Tom at a yoga class way back in 2017, and the pair fell in love, embarking on a near seven-year relationship – despite the 21-year age gap.

However, the pair decided to go their separate ways last summer, with the 54-year-old actress opening up about how she handled the break-up with her 33-year-old former beau. And it seems she was the one who initiated things.

Is Tamzin Outhwaite still with Tom Child?

Tamzin is no longer with Tom, despite them having been in a long-term relationship and sharing a dog. But for her, there are no hard feelings. And just because she didn’t want to be with him romantically any more, doesn’t mean she doesn’t want him in her life.

She opened up about the split on Hello!’s Second Act podcast, and revealed she wants to focus on herself for a while, revealing how she initially brought up the breakup.

Tamzin said: “I just did six and a half years in a relationship with a man 20 years younger than me, who is still one of my best friends. I adore him. We are really close, but I had to say: ‘I’m in my phase where I need to be on my own now. I don’t want to share a bed and I adore you. I don’t want to lose you from my life. But I wanted to be on my own.'”

When Tamzin told Tom this, they looked at the options in front of them, and realised they still wanted to be in each other’s lives.

She admitted: “We share a dog. What do you do? Not be together and never see each other again? I didn’t want to never see him again. And we’re mates, so it really is great.”

Tamzin looking to ‘future’ after split

When discussing her parenting methods, Tamzin revealed her two daughters, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Ellis, still refer to Tom as their stepdad, and still see him a lot. However, she admitted they like her being single.

She explained: “I have learned that I do need to be around, and it’s okay to be single. And I know they actually really like me being single, even though the adore their stepdad – they still say Tom is their stepdad.”

The bond between her girls and Tom has continued after their split, with Tamzin confessing they sometimes tease him about how he would describe their situation to anyone he starts dating in the future.

The mum-of-two said: “The banter that we have as a group of people, it’s difficult to explain, but we adore each other.”

Tamzin went on to admit that she isn’t looking for a romantic relationship at the minute, and instead is putting her time into her friendships, which is more “important” for her. But that in the future, she believes she will meet someone she wants to be with – but that she will always want to live on her own.

She said: “I do think one day I will meet someone and have a nice time. But no, no one is going to move into my house.”

