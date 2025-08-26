Actress Tamzin Outhwaite is not afraid to speak out about her ex-husband Tom Ellis following his reported shock affair more than 10 years ago.

However, more than a decade on from their split, has the actress just offered Tom a very public olive branch?

The former EastEnders actress, 54, married Lucifer star Tom, 46, in 2006 – just a year after meeting. The pair went on to welcome two children together – Flo, 17, who recently revealed they are transgender, and daughter Marnie, 12.

However, in 2013, Tamzin and Tom split. It is believed their marriage ended after Tom admitted to cheating on Tamzin while in America.

The couple split more than a decade years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tamzin Outhwaite ‘shocked’ by Tom Ellis split

Tamzin and actor Tom Ellis ended up divorcing abruptly in 2014 after it emerged that Tom had been unfaithful in the relationship.

That same year, Tamzin spoke for the first time about the end of her seven-year marriage to Tom. Talking to Good Housekeeping, Tamzin said it was a “complete shock”.

I wouldn’t not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I’ll say.

She added: “It’s been a tough year but when things like this happen to you, your resolve and strength of character come through.”

On moving forward, Tamzin explained: “We are rebuilding quite well. I don’t feel unlovable or damaged. I’m thinking about what the possibilities of my future now are.”

Tamzin and Tom share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tamzin divorced Tom ‘over more than just one-night stand’

In 2015, Tamzin implied there was more than a one-night stand involved. She told Essentials magazine: “I wouldn’t not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I’ll say.”

However, the actress went on to say how she didn’t want to reveal the ins and outs of their troubles for fear of hurting their children. She said: “I will tell them exactly what happened and it will come from me. He’s still their dad and they still have a relationship.”

Tamzin would ‘have given anything’ to keep family together

In 2017, Tamzin admitted that she would have “given anything” to keep her family together following his infidelity.

The mother-of-two told Radio Times: “Let’s just say that I’m extremely proud of myself and my girls because we have an extra-special bond. We’re in a pretty amazing place. Which is something I wouldn’t have been able to say three years ago.”

The EastEnders favourite added that she had a “definite feeling of contentment” three years on from their divorce.

Tom allegedly cheated on Tamzin (Credit: YouTube)

Tom Ellis is ‘hands-on dad’

Despite their differences, Tom and Tamzin remain mostly amicable for the sake of their children

As reported by The Sun, Tamzin said in 2017: “When he’s around he’s a hands-on dad, but it’s hard for them as he’s away a lot of the year. This summer we’re going to Vancouver so they can see him because they struggle if they don’t. I like him being in their lives as much as possible.”

The actress has been open about their split (Credit: ITV)

Tamzin Outhwaite ‘makes dig’ at Tom Ellis

In 2022, Tamzin appeared to make a thinly veiled dig at her unfaithful ex-husband Tom, following reports of singer Adam Levine’s alleged adultery.

Fellow actress Amanda Abbington wrote on X, then known as Twitter, at the time: “Top Tip: don’t [bleep] other people while are still married to someone else and then name your third kid with your spouse after the person you are [bleep]ing.

“But mainly don’t [bleep] people while you are still married to someone else because that just makes you a [bleep].”

Tamzin replied to Amanda’s post and wrote: “Jeez who is it now? They love an affair while their wife is carrying their child don’t they?” She then added to a separate post: “I personally think cheating while married IS wrong. Maybe don’t get married?”

Tamzin reflected on their split again back in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tamzin still finding out more ‘infidelities and lies’

In 2023, Tamzin marked the painful 10-year anniversary of her split. In a now-deleted tweet, Tamzin wrote: “10 years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time.

“I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed. But thankfully my heart and soul are clear and clean and I could not be happier right now.”

Tamzin deleted that post, but posted a follow-up message shortly after. She wrote: “Thank you all for your messages re my now-deleted tweet.

“I was marking the 10 year anniversary with pride, a feeling of triumph and genuine gratitude. I understand it has triggered some people. For anyone struggling, the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself.”

Second love split

In the years after her split from Tom, Tamzin was loved up with another Tom – age-gap boyfriend Tom Child.

The actress met Tom at a yoga class in 2017, and the pair fell in love, embarking on a near seven-year relationship – despite the 21-year age gap.

However, the pair decided to go their separate ways last summer, with the 54-year-old actress opening up about how she handled the break-up with her 33-year-old former beau.

She opened up about the split on Hello!’s Second Act podcast, and revealed she wants to focus on herself for a while, revealing how she initially brought up the break-up.

Tamzin said: “I just did six and a half years in a relationship with a man 20 years younger than me, who is still one of my best friends. I adore him. We are really close, but I had to say: ‘I’m in my phase where I need to be on my own now. I don’t want to share a bed and I adore you. I don’t want to lose you from my life. But I wanted to be on my own.'”

When Tamzin told Tom this, they looked at the options in front of them, and realised they still wanted to be in each other’s lives. She admitted: “We share a dog. What do you do? Not be together and never see each other again? I didn’t want to never see him again. And we’re mates, so it really is great.”

Tom walked the red carpet with kids Flo, Marnie and Nora – his eldest child from a previous relationship – and one of their friends (Credit: Cover Images)

Tamzin Outhwaite’s ‘olive branch’ to Tom Ellis

And it seems Tom Child isn’t the only ex Tamzin may want to maintain a good relationship with. Earlier this week, she shared a photo he had shared on social media from the premiere of his new film, The Thursday Murder Club.

The snap in question saw Tom posing with the former couple’s two children – Flo and Marnie. His eldest daughter, Nora, from a previous relationship, was also in the picture, alongside a pal.

“Was so proud to have my kids with me,” Tom said in the caption.

“My heart is bursting,” Tamzin then added onto the post, followed by the hashtag “suchaproudmama”, as she shared it to her Stories. Tamzin also liked the post that features on Tom’s grid.

Read more:

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.