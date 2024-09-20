EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite announces split from toyboy partner as she admits she’s ‘happy’

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite – known as “Glamzin” on social media – embodies a charm and charisma that transcends the screen – but she’s recently faced a love split from her partner.

These qualities are reflected in her latest on-screen role as Sylvie, in the Channel 5 drama The Wives.

Much like her character, Tamzin has recently embraced the single life following her split from boyfriend Tom Child, after a loving relationship of six years.

Tamzin Outhwaite announced her breakup from her much younger boyfriend. (Credit: SplashNews)

Tamzin Outhwaite

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, Tamzin shared: “There has been no acrimonious ending; we’ve moved on to a friend zone. We are still really great mates, which is nice.”

The former couple met at a yoga class in 2017. Their large age gap raised eyebrows – as Tom is twenty years Tamzin’s junior.

This positive outcome is significantly different from her painful split in 2014 from then-husband Tom Ellis.

Reflecting on her newly single status, the former Eastenders star expressed a new appreciation for solitude.

“Maybe before now, I’ve been single but not happy,” she mused. “But I’m quite happy. And being single and happy is a really lovely place to be. And that can only happen with life experience. There is a lot said about people not wanting to be on their own as they get older. I really like being on my own. Especially now, at this age, I really like my own company.”

Tamzin’s journey resonates with her role as Sylvie, who is navigating life post-divorce.

Tamzin stars in Channel 5 drama The Wives alongside Jo Joyner and Angela Griffin. (Credit: Channel 5)

The Wives

The production of The Wives also brought some joy into Tamzin’s life, as the cast included close friends like Angela Griffin and Jo Joyner.

“When the show makers told me they were considering offering the part of Natasha to Angela Griffin, I was just so excited because she is one of my best mates… And when they mentioned Jo, I thought, ‘This doesn’t get any better’ as I’ve known Jo for years.” Tamzin recounted excitedly.

The energy of an all-female production team and cast created an understanding and supportive environment.

“To be surrounded by what felt like family when you were so far from your own family was so important,” Tamzin noted. Despite her busy schedule, Tamzin still prioritises important family moments – like being present for her eldest child’s GCSE exam.

The six-part drama premiered on Channel 5 on September 16, 2024.

