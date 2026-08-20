Legendary broadcaster Trevor Nelson revealed he was diagnosed with a brain tumour after recently undergoing surgery.

The Radio 2 presenter said he now feels “great” and has been recuperating at home while receiving post-operative treatment. He has also returned to the gym and started playing golf again.

Trevor, 62, revealed that a brain tumour was discovered and that he has since undergone surgery. He described the operation as “very serious”, but said it went “incredibly well”.

The broadcaster had spent several weeks away from his radio show because of illness. He has now explained that he stopped working while dealing with the diagnosis and treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Nelson (@djtrevornelson)

Trevor Nelson opens up about brain tumour diagnosis

Trevor told followers in his social media update: “I was minding my own business and then it was discovered I had a brain tumour.”

He said the news had an immediate and profound impact on him, adding: “As you can imagine, I was shocked. In fact, my world was turned upside down.”

The presenter also explained why he felt unable to continue broadcasting at the time.

He said: “Quite literally, my head was all over the place. I knew I had to stop work because I couldn’t be that guy on the radio knowing I had that going on.”

Trevor acknowledged that his absence had prompted questions from those around him. He said: “There’s been a lot of speculation as to what’s wrong with me, I know that much. My phone’s blown up 20 times over with people asking what’s wrong with me.”

The support he received encouraged him to share the health update, although he plans to reveal further details at another time.

Trevor stepped away from work recently due to his diagnosis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Zoe Ball, Fearne Cotton and Clara Amfo share support

Trevor’s announcement prompted warm messages from several fellow broadcasters.

Zoe Ball wrote: “So good to see your face Trevor and learn that you’re doing well. Huge healing love to you wonderful man.”

Fearne Cotton shared her relief over his recovery, writing: “We love you Trev. So happy you’re recovering well.”

Clara Amfo also praised the medical team who cared for him. She added: “Thank God for your brilliant surgeons, you’re meant to be here UT! Love you.”

Trevor Nelson hopes to return to radio and gigs

Trevor said he remains away from his radio work and live gigs for now. However, returning to both remains a clear goal as his recovery continues.

Offering an upbeat assessment of his health, he said: “I can only tell you the truth, and the truth is I feel great right now.”

He also made clear that he wants to resume the parts of his working life that remain on hold.

“Let’s get that straight and back to that as soon as possible,” Trevor said.

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