Harry Judd and his wife Izzy have announced that their daughter Lola will play Matilda in the West End.

The 10-year-old will share the title role in Matilda the Musical with three other young performers. Her casting comes during the hit show’s 15th anniversary year.

Lola is the eldest of Harry and Izzy’s three children. The couple also share sons Kit, nine, and Lockie, five.

McFly drummer Harry could not hide his delight as he celebrated Lola’s achievement. The proud dad wrote in the family’s announcement: “Our Matilda. We’re bursting with pride to share that Lola has been cast as Matilda in @matildathemusical.”

He added that she would perform alongside “a stage full of incredible children and adults” during the musical’s anniversary year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd)

Harry Judd praises daughter Lola’s determination

Harry, 40, also reflected on the work his daughter had put into securing such a major part.

He wrote: “It’s hard to put into words what it takes for a little person to reach a moment like this.

“The resilience. The determination. The hard work. The courage to pick yourself up and keep going. And underneath all of it, the purest love for what she does.”

The musician said he and Izzy had felt privileged to support Lola and watch her grow. He also thanked the people who had taught, encouraged and believed in her.

Addressing Lola directly, Harry concluded: “Lola, watching you experience this moment is something we’ll never forget.”

The role continues an exciting year for the young performer. Lola made her West End debut in Les Misérables earlier in 2026 before landing the lead in the Roald Dahl musical.

Giovanna Fletcher, who is married to Harry’s McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher, joined the celebrations. She described the news as “EPIC” and praised Lola for working “so unbelievably hard”.

Harry and wife Izzy share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry Judd is also heading to the West End

Lola will not be the only member of the Judd family appearing on a London stage. Harry will join an immersive 20th-anniversary production of Disney’s High School Musical later in 2026.

The McFly star will play Coach Bolton at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. The production runs from 12 October to 3 January 2027.

Tobias Turley will play Troy, while Leonor Correia takes the role of Gabriella. Caitlin Tipping will appear as Sharpay. Original High School Musical film cast member KayCee Stroh will play Ms Darbus.

The Judds are not the only McFly family with a connection to musical theatre. Tom and Giovanna’s son Buzz made his West End debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express in 2025.

Read more: Harry Judd’s three-year-old son rushed to hospital after washing pod ‘burst and got into his eyes’

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