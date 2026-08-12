Sir Rod Stewart is putting his live schedule on hold for four weeks while he recovers from heart surgery.

The 81-year-old has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure. His representatives said he is doing well and has already returned to his normal daily activities.

The fuller health update follows Rod’s postponed Cincinnati concert, after the procedure was initially described as unforeseen and requiring prompt attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

Rod Stewart shares health update following heart surgery

Rod’s representatives said: “Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities.

“On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

Among the affected performances are six planned shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rod’s North American dates had been scheduled to run until September 3.

Sharing his own message, Rod thanked the medical staff who cared for him and apologised to those who had planned to see him perform.

He said: “I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.

“I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

Rod is taking a month off from shows (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Recent health setbacks

Earlier in the summer, illness and problems with Rod’s voice had already disrupted his schedule. An acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis and vocal strain were reported in June.

He later stopped midway through a Utah concert and was seen using an oxygen tank on stage.

The latest procedure also came shortly after a happy family development. Rod’s daughter Ruby recently welcomed her second child with fiancé Jake Kalick, making the singer a grandfather for the sixth time.

For now, Rod will follow doctors’ advice and concentrate on his recovery before making his return to the stage.

Read more: The One Show hosts forced to apologise as Rod Stewart swears live on air

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