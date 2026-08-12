Richard Hammond shares candid update on Jeremy Clarkson following cancer battle

Richard Hammond has shared a reassuring update on Jeremy Clarkson’s health following his treatment for prostate cancer.

Jeremy previously confirmed that he was in remission after doctors detected the disease early. The illness also featured in his Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm.

In an Instagram video, Jeremy credited testing with helping doctors catch the cancer early. He told followers: “You will have noticed that I’m not dead. The reason why I’m fine is because the doctors caught the prostate cancer early, and they caught it early because I got tested.”

Richard Hammond shares update on Jeremy

Richard has now spoken about his friend and former co-star during an appearance on Times Radio.

Jeremy Clarkson recently opened up about his health journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I believe he’s fine,” he said. Richard explained that the events shown in the programme had taken place some time before they reached viewers because of the delay between filming and broadcast.

He added jokingly: “But no I believe he’s very well, he’s still irritating, all of those things. Generally speaking it means he’s alive.”

Jeremy Clarkson revealed cancer was aggressive

Jeremy had earlier discussed the seriousness of his diagnosis with The Times.

He said: “I am without a doubt, officially, the world’s luckiest man. It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble.”

His cancer treatment followed another major health issue. In 2024, Jeremy underwent a procedure to fit stents after blocked arteries were discovered.

Richard’s latest comments offer further reassurance that Jeremy remains well following his diagnosis and treatment.

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