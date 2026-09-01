Sam Thompson has opened up about a painful health ordeal that saw him head straight to A&E.

Last week, the former Made In Chelsea star revealed he had been suffering from severe pain in his nether regions and spent four hours waiting at hospital.

Sam called his Staying Relevant podcast producer Pippa Morgan, who was co-hosting the latest episode with him. He explained to her that he was dealing with a perianal abscess.

Sam Thompson opened up about a painful health ordeal he had over the weekend (Credit: YouTube / Staying Relevant)

Sam Thompson’s painful health ordeal that resulted in hospital

Pippa recalled on the latest podcast episode: “He said, ‘I’m on my way to the hospital now because it’s gonna get infected, they need to burst it. I just thought you’d want to know.'”

Sam was then keen to stress just how badly he had been affected, saying: “Genuinely, I mean this in all seriousness, I was in a real bad way. It didn’t get drained, I still have it.”

He went on: “It’s been a really tough weekend, I’ve got to be honest with you.

“I was in so much pain, and I still am actually, in my backside area.”

The TV star said he headed to A&E, where he waited four hours before being seen. Eventually, he was given medication by a young female doctor.

There was at least one light-hearted moment during the ordeal, however, as the doctor turned out to be a fan of Sam’s.

Pippa replaced Pete Wicks on the podcast (Credit: YouTube / Staying Relevant)

Where was Pete Wicks?

Following the medical examination, she jokingly asked him for a shoutout on the podcast.

Sam’s usual podcast co-star Pete Wicks was absent from the latest episode as Pippa took his spot.

Pete had travelled to Thailand to film an overseas special for his TV show For Dogs’ Sake.

Read more: Pete Wicks reveals Sam Thompson’s ‘crush’ on Olivia Attwood’s sister: ‘He asked her to marry him’

And after getting back home this week, Pete wasted no time getting back to life with girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Olivia recently hard-launched their romance on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Pete sharing a smooch.

She wrote: “Because I missed him…”

We’re slightly obsessed with these two!

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