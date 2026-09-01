EastEnders fans beg bosses to address unanswered questions as missing Ian Beale rots in prison

EastEnders fans have been left scratching their heads over Ian Beale’s latest storyline after the Walford favourite has appeared to vanish from our screens.

We last saw Ian facing attempted murder charges following a prison fight with Gray Atkins, only for him to disappear from the action afterwards.

After killer Gray and his nan, Sheila’s attempts to get Chelsea’s son, Jordan, out of the country fell flat, Gray lashed out at Ian.

He went for him with a sharpened toothbrush, and in the scuffle, Ian accidentally stabbed Gray with the makeshift weapon in self-defence.

Ian and Gray had a fight in a prison cell (Credit: BBC)

Where has Ian vanished to in EastEnders?

The last time we saw Ian on screen, his lawyer told him to get some rest before his police interview.

Ian panicked that he would have extra time added onto his 8-month sentence. He’s currently serving time for running over Jordan while under the influence of alcohol.

Worried, Ian asked his brief if he could call his mum. But he was told to prepare himself for the following day and left alone in his cell.

However, that was more than 2 weeks ago, and Ian hasn’t been seen since.

Ian was horrified to be sharing a prison wing with Gray (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are wondering what has happened to Ian

Fans aren’t happy about the unanswered questions the soap has left them with. They took to social media to complain…

“I’d like to know what is happening with Ian?” said one fan on Reddit. “Last time we saw him, he accidentally stabbed Gray. And he was in trouble for it. Now we’ve heard nothing since.”

Someone else agreed: “The last time we saw Ian, he was lying down in his cell in despair. Probably his next mention will be ‘It’s Ian’s appeal today! It’s so disjointed.”

A final fan simply said: “Where is Ian?!”

Ian hasn’t been seen on screen for weeks (Credit: BBC)

What is next for Ian?

With Ian fighting for an appeal now that they have Chelsea’s statement, there was hope that he might have his sentence reduced.

But with Gray’s word against his about what happened in the cell that day, could Ian actually be facing an even longer stretch behind bars?

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