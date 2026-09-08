Love Island star Montana Brown left ‘so upset’ as she reveals heartbreaking health diagnosis

Montana Brown has revealed she has been diagnosed with female pattern hair loss and telogen effluvium.

The former Love Island star said months of severe shedding had hit her confidence hard.

She shared slides with followers, showing thinning areas and hair she said had fallen out in clumps. Montana also said a specialist had run tests as she searched for answers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O N T A N A B R O W N (@montanarosebrown1)

Montana Brown shares emotional impact of hair loss

The 31-year-old admitted the situation had left her deeply upset.

“She’s balding and quickly,” she captioned the post.

“Guys honestly this has upset me so much and knocked me. My hair has been falling out significantly for a few months, and it’s definitely knocked my confidence. I know it could be worse, and in general I’m so grateful for my health.

“However, I would really like to restore my hair back so I’m excited to start this journey with @hannahgaboardiclinic. What an incredible clinic who work tirelessly to get to the root cause of hair issues. I feel in such safe hands and so grateful to be working with her. Let’s get my hair back to the last slide, shall we!”

Montana has opened up about her hair loss (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Montana Brown initially suspected postpartum changes

Before seeing a specialist, Montana believed the changes might be linked to the period after childbirth.

That assumption led her to ignore the shedding for some time, she explained. However, its severity and persistence eventually prompted her to seek specialist help.

The resulting tests led to both diagnoses named in her update.

Montana offered a stark description beside one image of shed hair. She said: “I have been losing clumps like this multiple times in a week.”

The photographs showed followers the physical effects behind her words.

Montana’s followers sent their support (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Love Island star Montana Brown’s family life

Fans took to the comment section to send the star their support.

“Oh wow! Thank you so much for sharing Montana! My hair too falls out in clumps, it’s thinning at the temples, I’m experiencing really heavy periods every fortnight and am too low in iron…..I’ll be watching (and cheering) avidly. Hope you’re ok xxx,” one fan said.

“Hair shedding is a nightmare! I love you – thank you for posting! I went through this after getting off birth control,” another wrote.

“Hair loss is so tricky to deal with emotionally. I have the same diagnosis and whilst I haven’t found a magic answer I totally agree that iron, sleep and stress have so much impact. Wishing you well on your hair journey,” a third commented.

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