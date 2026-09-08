Katie Price accused of major Photoshop fail in barely-there bodysuit: ‘Her arm is about 10ft long’

Katie Price has faced Photoshop accusations after fans focused on her right arm in a new social media snap.

The image, which can be found on her Facebook page, caught a quick reaction after followers said the limb appeared unusually long in the fluorescent outfit picture.

The debate follows fresh split claims involving Katie and Lee Andrews. The Sun says their seven-month marriage has ended.

Katie has been accused of editing her photo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price fans question unusual arm

Fan observations do not prove that Katie or anyone else edited the image. However, several users treated the arm’s proportions as signs of digital alteration.

One wrote: “Her arm is about 10ft long.” Another joked: “Arm extensions.”

“This photo of her looks doctored. Her arm is really long and her legs and I know she’s thin, but this is waaaay tooo thin,” a third remarked.

Those remarks shifted attention away from Katie’s clothes and towards the alleged editing. Katie, 48, wore a fluorescent yellow bodysuit with lace-up detailing. Her leg tattoos also featured prominently in the shot.

She posed alongside a fan at Yours bar in Manchester. The setting and bright clothing soon became secondary to the arm debate.

Katie Price and Lee Andrews face split claims

The alleged cryptocurrency discrepancy sits at the centre of The Sun’s separate split claims.

The outlet claims Katie found £2.22 in Lee’s cryptocurrency account. It alleges Lee had promised that the account contained £37 million.

The Sun cited that difference when reporting the end of Katie’s marriage last week. It also alleged Katie had discovered broader financial deception during the relationship.

Lee, 43, is based in Dubai. The outlet described the marriage as ending after seven months.

The financial claims about Lee remain unproven.

Katie has reportedly split from husband Lee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price’s tattoos dedicated to Lee Andrews

The reported break-up also brings Katie’s two tattoo tributes to Lee back into focus.

The Sun estimates removing the rib wording could require eight to ten laser sessions.

It says treatment for that design alone could cost more than £2,500.

Katie revealed the rib tattoo dedicated to Lee in August. The design carries the words “owned by Lee”.

She had already added his name to her hand in January. That first tattoo came only days into their relationship.

Katie has changed her relationship ink following a previous split. After separating from Peter Andre in 2009, she crossed out his name on her wrist.

Read more: Katie Price strips off as she gets new intimate tattoo: ‘Cheeky bit of ink’

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