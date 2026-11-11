Resurfaced footage has appeared to show David Walliams pulling down a volunteer’s trousers during a Little Britain stage performance as he denies sexual misconduct allegations.

The footage was shown in ITV’s new documentary, titled David Walliams: Power and Silence, which aired on November 10.

The footage was filmed as part of a 2007 BBC documentary titled Little Britain Down Under, which followed Walliams and Matt Lucas’ Australian tour.

Walliams, 55, has separately denied sexual misconduct allegations. Those allegations emerged on Tuesday following a three-year investigation by ITV News and The Guardian.

David Walliams’ resurfaced Little Britain footage

Resurfaced footage of Walliams from 2007 has appeared in the new ITV documentary.

In one moment on stage, as reported by The Sun, Walliams was performing as his Little Britain character Des Kaye when he addressed one teenage volunteer.

Walliams had called three volunteers, aged between 16 and 18, onto the stage.

He reportedly asked them to confirm their ages before making a remark about one volunteer being 16.

“You’re a big boy for 16, aren’t you? That’s what I’ll tell the judge,” he says in the footage shown in the ITV documentary.

In another moment, Walliams is seen pulling down one volunteer’s trousers on stage. The volunteer is seen struggling to keep themself covered during the performance.

The resurfaced footage comes amid sexual misconduct allegations against Walliams.

Walliams’ denial of the separate misconduct allegations came in a statement to ITV News and The Guardian. The allegations involve sexual misconduct, alleged grooming of teenagers and claims that he abused his position of power.

He denies all the allegations and says he has not broken the law. He also denies being a “sexual predator”.

Walliams has denied allegations of sexual misconduct (Credit: BDC Images / SplashNews.com)

David Walliams’ legal bid before publication of allegations

The High Court dismissed Walliams’ application for an injunction on November 3.

His application sought to stop publication by ITN and Guardian News and Media, publisher of The Guardian.

No appeal notice or request for additional time reached the court before the following Monday’s deadline.

His anonymity ended after the media organisations published their investigations on Tuesday, November 10.

Little Britain’s TV history and BBC review

Walliams and Matt Lucas’ sketch show Little Britain ran for three series between 2003 and 2006.

Its success led to Comic Relief commissions, Christmas specials and a live tour.

Read more: Met Police releases new statement as David Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

The BBC is reviewing all material featuring or written by Walliams on its platforms, a spokesperson confirmed.

The broadcaster described the allegations as serious. Some programmes, including Little Britain, are being removed while that review takes place.