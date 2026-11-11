Lucy Beaumont reveals David Walliams dressing room claims as she admits being a ‘whistleblower’: ‘I was really worried’

Lucy Beaumont has revealed she alerted The Guardian to concerns about David Walliams, describing herself as a whistleblower.

Speaking to Cathy Newman on Sky News, the 43-year-old said a young television worker had confided in her. The interview aired on Tuesday (November 10).

Beaumont said she worried about the career consequences of coming forward, arguing that high-profile people risked losing work.

Walliams denies all the allegations and says he has not broken the law.

Lucy Beaumont appeared on Sky News yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

Lucy Beaumont reveals worker’s alleged job involving taking young girls to David Walliams’ dressing room

Beaumont called for intervention and questioned whether the television industry had adequate processes for raising concerns.

She argued that people who spoke up could find themselves treated as troublemakers.

Her account centred on a worker who approached her around three years ago. According to Beaumont, they had worked on a programme featuring Walliams before moving on to a show with her.

She said the worker alleged their job involved taking young girls to Walliams’ dressing room.

“At the time, he didn’t think there was a process, a way to let people know within the TV company what was happening and how he felt and I was really worried,” she said.

Lucy stressed that she did not know Walliams, had never worked with him and had not witnessed inappropriate behaviour.

She said her concerns included the young ages of the girls mentioned in the allegations. Discussing her efforts to help privately, she also confirmed she had contacted The Guardian.

“I was really worried, and I was one of the whistleblowers,” she said.

Walliams denies all the allegations (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Walliams denies misconduct allegations

The allegations emerged in a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian. It alleged that Walliams had behaved inappropriately towards girls as young as 15.

Walliams’ bid for an injunction was dismissed in a High Court ruling on November 3.

The court received neither an appeal notice nor a request for more time by the Monday deadline.

He was named after the media organisations published their investigations on Tuesday.

In his statement, Walliams acknowledged sometimes behaving thoughtlessly towards people with whom he had casual sexual relationships.

He said he regretted not always taking other people’s feelings properly into account. However, he denied abusing his fame or the power imbalance that could exist in those relationships.

Walliams also rejected the allegation that he was a sexual predator.

Read more: Jonathan Ross ‘horrified’ as he speaks out following David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand’s conviction

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