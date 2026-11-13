James Jordan has denied having an affair after claims following his split from his wife Ola.

Ola and James announced their split back in August. They had been married for 22 years after tying the knot back in 2003. They are also parents to their daughter, Ella. James said he moved out of the family home in June.

James, 48, addressed the affair allegations during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show on Friday.

He was accused of having an affair with fellow dancer Polina Maye.

James Jordan addressed the affair rumours on The Jeremy Vine Show (Credit: Channel 5)

James Jordan denies affair claims

James said: “There have been things in the press recently. There was no affair. I have grown closer to someone.”

He added: “If I say nothing, it makes me look guilty. If I say something, it looks like I’m being defensive. So for me, it’s a lose-lose.”

He also addressed his reluctance to discuss the situation publicly. He said: “I don’t think it’s fair unless Ola was here as well.”

A spokeswoman previously said James and Polina had grown closer after separating from their respective partners.

Polina has performed alongside James in The Legends in Vegas: After Hours, sometimes appearing as his dance partner.

Ola and James announced their split in August (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Ola Jordan speaks out on her split from James

Speaking to HELLO! recently, Ola, 44, opened up about her split from James.

She said: “As a woman you know these things in your gut but now my worst fears have been confirmed, I’m utterly devastated.”

Ola described losing her husband, best friend and business partner at the same time.

She added: “It’s difficult for me to describe what happened between us because this wasn’t my decision. It came as a shock to me. These things often build up over a period of time and are not straightforward.”

She also said their relationship changed after James began touring with Legends of the Dance Floor in 2024.

Read more: James Jordan enjoys lavish night out with glamorous Russian dancer after ex-wife Ola addresses cheating claims

According to Ola, things between them were never the same afterwards. She said James had chosen to move out and described the experience as traumatic.

Following the affair claims, a spokesperson for James said: “I can confirm that James and Polina have grown closer in recent weeks since separating from their respective partners.”

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