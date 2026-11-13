Katie Price jets to Dubai to reunite with Lee Andrews and have more procedures

Katie Price has confirmed plans to see estranged husband Lee Andrews during her latest trip to Dubai.

The 48-year-old shared the update on The Katie Price Show, which she presents with her sister Sophie.

Her representative previously told MailOnline that, as far as they were aware, the couple wasn’t back together.

Katie subsequently confirmed her arrival in Dubai through an Instagram video posted on Thursday (November 12).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price outlines her Dubai plans

The announcement came in the pre-recorded episode titled Yes I’m going back to Dubai.

Katie explained that cosmetic appointments were another reason for travelling to the UAE, where Lee lives.

She told Sophie: “I am having some bum filler, I am having some face stuff done and I will see Lee.”

Sophie briefly acknowledged the news before moving their conversation on to the next segment.

Katie previously confirmed her marriage to Lee Andrews was over

On September 16, Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain and confirmed her marriage to Lee was over.

During an earlier podcast episode, she described Lee following and unfollowing her online, and posting quotes about her.

“I can’t keep up with it myself. There you go…” she said.

Katie also spoke about enjoying the freedom of being single and making her own decisions.

She said: “Like if I want someone, it’s because I want them. I just love doing what I want and don’t have to explain anything to anyone.”

In an Instagram update on November 7, she said she wasn’t interested in meeting anyone else or using dating apps.

Katie is currently back in Dubai (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie explains her dating app difficulties

Raya had also come up during the earlier podcast conversation, with Katie revealing she had been blocked from the app.

She said she had entered the wrong email address a couple of years earlier. She couldn’t work out how to unblock it.

Despite that difficulty, she had a particular app in mind if she ever wanted to explore dating.

“If I did want to go and date, that is the site I’d want to go on,” she said.

She added: “I’ve never been on a dating site in my life. But it would just be interesting to see who would come up for me.”

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