Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could spend Christmas in the UK for the first time in eight years.

HELLO! has reported that the Sussexes are making early plans for a UK Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s festive plans remain unconfirmed.

Earlier reports suggested Harry and Meghan would return to California for Christmas. But their destination now appears to hinge on a family decision.

The couple moved back to the UK in time for their children to start at a British school. They are reportedly staying in the Cotswolds as a family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas plans depend on Doria

The couple reportedly hope to spend the holidays with Meghan’s mother. Where they celebrate depends on what she decides to do, HELLO! reports.

However, staying in Britain would not necessarily mean joining the royal Christmas celebrations.

According to the report, the Sussexes are not expected to spend the festive season with the royal family. A source previously told The Times that the couple were not expecting an invitation.

That leaves two separate questions unresolved: where Harry and Meghan will celebrate, and whether Doria will join them there.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the UK in August (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s Christmases away from Sandringham

The couple last spent Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham in 2018. Meghan had also joined the celebrations in 2017, when she was Harry’s fiancée.

At the time, Harry told BBC Radio 4 of Christmas: “It was fantastic. She really enjoyed it.”

He added: “The family loved having her there. There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

They spent Christmas 2019 in Canada, before celebrating their first festive season in Montecito in 2020.

Last year, Harry and Meghan reportedly spent Christmas at their Montecito home with their children.

In an As Ever message that Christmas, Meghan described hopes for a relaxed family day with games, music and food.

Christmas has been on her mind as she has launched her festive items with her lifestyle brand.

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Whether Harry and Meghan will celebrate Christmas in Britain this year remains unconfirmed.

Reports had previously suggested that the couple would fly back to their home in Montecito for Christmas. Although the family have moved back to the UK, they have retained their home in Montecito.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan have been contacted for comment.

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