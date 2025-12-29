How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Christmas Day with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked Christmas with a private, family-first celebration at their Montecito home, spending the festive period quietly with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex offered an unusually personal glimpse into their holiday via a Christmas Day message sent through her lifestyle brand, As Ever, giving fans a snapshot of how the Sussexes do Christmas away from royal tradition.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas at home with their children (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Meghan Markle opens up about Christmas with Archie and Lilibet

In the email, Meghan described the magic of Christmas Eve in their California household, painting a cosy picture of last-minute preparations and childhood wonder.

“Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last-minute gifts, and tiptoeing down the stairs with my husband to make sure ‘Santa’ had enjoyed his cookies and ‘the reindeer’ had eaten their carrots,” Meghan wrote, as reported by PEOPLE.

“Anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children’s eyes.”

For Christmas Day itself, the focus was firmly on slowing down and being together, with no grand plans beyond simple comforts and familiar routines.

“I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family. Maybe pyjamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing,” she continued. “The laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories.”

Meghan closed her message by extending festive wishes to readers, wherever and however they were spending the day.

“Whether you’re cosied up in your pyjamas like we are, or dressed to the nines, whether you’re with a huge gathering, with your partner, your kids, or on your own… I’m wishing you a very Merry Christmas and all the blessings that come with it. From my family to yours – Happy Holidays!”

The intimate look at the Sussexes’ Christmas comes just weeks after Meghan shared more of her festive traditions in her Netflix special. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration premiered on December 3.

In the hour-long episode, the duchess revealed the homemade crafts she creates for her family each year. These included Advent calendars and personalised Christmas crackers.

Each cracker was thoughtfully put together with a handwritten note, a small treat and a token gift. Prince Harry received a sweet letter and chocolate, Archie was given a hamburger-themed surprise, while Lilibet’s cracker included a lavender rollerball.

Meghan and Harry haven’t spent Christmas with the royal family since 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal family’s Christmas continues at Sandringham

While Meghan, Harry and their children enjoyed a quiet Christmas in California, the rest of the royal family followed their longstanding festive routine at Sandringham.

As usual, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted extended family members on Christmas Eve, before the family made their traditional walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the public Christmas Day service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last spent Christmas with the royal family in 2018.

The following year, they chose to celebrate in Canada. They then stepped back from their senior royal roles in January 2020. They later permanently moved to California.

Despite the physical and emotional distance that has grown since then, Meghan has previously spoken fondly about her first Christmas with the royals.

“I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham,” she said in the couple’s 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. “Calling my mom, and she’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s amazing.'”

