Cat Deeley has shared a backstage video showing her hair wash in darkness after This Morning’s power cut.

Cat posted the clip on Instagram amid disruption to ITV’s daytime programmes.

Lorraine’s live show was also pulled, while Loose Women could not broadcast live either.

ITV said an overnight power cut had affected the wider area around its Covent Garden studio. All three shows film at the same location.

The broadcaster said it would return to its normal schedule as soon as possible.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley didn’t host This Morning live today (Credit: ITV)

What happened to This Morning on ITV1?

Cat and co-host Ben Shephard appeared on screen at 10am on Wednesday, November 4. But ITV1 showed clips from previous broadcasts rather than a live edition of This Morning.

An on-screen notice identified the programme as pre-recorded, while the presenters’ outfits changed between segments.

Good Morning Britain stayed on air for an extra 30 minutes instead of Lorraine. It broadcasts from Gray’s Inn Road in Holborn, away from the affected Covent Garden studio.

Lorraine Kelly had earlier explained the disruption in an Instagram video filmed in her car. She was on her way to work when she told viewers her show would not air.

The outage also forced the cancellation of Lorraine’s planned interview with Sharleen Spiteri.

At that point, Lorraine expected repairs around 11am and suggested This Morning might start later than usual.

However, the live programmes remained off air, with Tipping Point Best Ever taking the 12.30pm slot. ITV also moved the news to 1pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley’s hair wash by torchlight

Writing alongside her Instagram video, Cat said: “No power. No water. The show must go on!”

Her caption also explained that she and her hairstylist Chad were continuing to colour her hair despite the disruption.

One commenter jokingly suggested a hairdressing competition where contestants had to work without power.

Read more: ‘Absolutely gorgeous’ Cat Deeley, 50, defies age as she shows off incredible figure in bikini

The clip showed why Cat’s hairdresser needed to improvise, with no water coming from the tap. Cat laughed as she demonstrated the problem.

Chad poured bottled water over her hair, with her phone’s torch providing the only light.

By the end of the video, Cat had a bouncy blow-dry and the lights appeared to be back on.

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.