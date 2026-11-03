‘Absolutely gorgeous’ Cat Deeley, 50, defies age as she shows off incredible figure in bikini

This Morning star Cat Deeley has shared bikini photos from her Ibiza birthday trip, drawing praise from colleague Sian Welby.

The 50-year-old posted the pictures on Instagram on Monday (Nov 2). The collection followed her milestone birthday last month.

Cat’s caption marked the end of summer and looked ahead to the arrival of autumn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley’s Ibiza bikini photos

Among the holiday looks was Cat wearing a brown bandeau bikini worn with a sunhat. She credited retailer Marks and Spencer for the matching set.

Other pictures showed Cat relaxing on a sun lounger in a strapless black bikini. A simple white swimsuit also featured in the collection.

“Last days of summer. Cool rays of autumn and misty mornings incoming,” she wrote.

The holiday collection wasn’t limited to swimwear, either. It also featured Cat taking time for yoga and a massage.

Sian Welby praises Cat’s holiday photos

Sian was among those leaving a complimentary message beneath the Instagram post. She wrote: “POWWWWW stunner.”

“Wow, absolutely gorgeous,” another person shared.

“Wow, Cat, you look amazing,” a third remarked.

“Such a beautiful soul,” a fourth said.

“You look amazing,” a fifth added.

“So glamorous and classy and you bring that to every morning on TV,” a sixth echoed.

Cat celebrated her 50th birthday last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cat Deeley’s approach to turning 50

Cat has previously spoken about embracing ageing, rather than treating another birthday as something to dread.

Speaking to Grazia, she described getting older as a privilege. Her focus was on staying healthy, enjoying life and gaining experiences.

Her approach to exercise includes yoga, walking and tennis, alongside a Mediterranean-style diet.

Cat has practised yoga for around 20 years. She has explained that concentrating on movement and breathing helps her switch off mentally.

Speaking separately to Harper’s Bazaar, she encouraged people to find a routine that works for them. She also questioned the practicality of expensive, time-consuming regimes.

Read more: Cat Deeley shares concerns for two young sons following Patrick Kielty split as she admits: ‘I can’t sleep at night’

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