DWTS’ Julia Stiles has spoken about her disappointment after leaving the show alongside her partner Ezra Sosa.

Julia admitted she was upset about the fact that she will no longer be seeing Ezra every day following their elimination.

Their departure follows a run that included an emotional tribute to Heath Ledger, with Julia reunited with former film co-stars.

Reflecting on their goodbye, Julia said: “Really sad because I’m going to miss seeing this guy every day.”

Ezra told her he would miss her too and struggled to hold back tears. “I’m going to miss you too. She made me a better person. Oh, I’m going to cry. I’m going to cry,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ezra sosa (@ezra.sosa)

Julia Stiles faced pain before her DWTS exit

Ezra continued, saying: “You made me a better teacher, voyager, person. Just your openness and your honesty, really. It touched me in so many ways, and I’m just so lucky. I take a lot from Julia, and I’m really grateful for this experience.”

When asked how she felt about the elimination, Julia said: “It sucks, huh? It’s a bummer, it’s bummer city. I had so much fun on this show, so much fun. I loved seeing you every day; I loved working with you. I felt like I grew so much emotionally, spiritually, physically, all of it.

“It’s sad because I feel like I was just getting started. But I’m really, really glad that we had that dance. Because to me, I was able to prove something to myself that I needed to prove.”

Rib pain had almost prevented Julia from taking to the floor for her final performance. Her discomfort featured in the programme’s pre-dance package, shown to viewers before she danced.

Julia said she managed the pain with Ezra’s support, discussing the connection between her physical and mental wellbeing.

She felt stress had contributed, while finding confidence and emotional strength had helped ease her rib pain.

Ezra and Julia were eliminated last night (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Julia Stiles’ emotional journey with Ezra Sosa

Julia described the competition as an incredible experience that had affected her physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

She said she would always carry that experience with her.

Earlier in the competition, Julia and Ezra performed a Dedication Night routine. It revisited her film with Heath, 10 Things I Hate About You.

The dance was set to Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. Several cast members joined them on the dance floor, bringing familiar faces together again.

Before the performance, Julia had asked Michelle Williams for permission to dedicate the dance to Heath.

Michelle, Heath’s former partner, agreed to the dedication.

Julia also explained that rehearsals had stirred memories of making the 1999 film. She said preparing the tribute affected her more than she had expected.

That Dedication Night episode ended without an elimination, allowing Julia and Ezra’s time in the competition to continue.

Their latest appearance, however, brought their partnership on the show to an end.

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