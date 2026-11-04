Kelly Ripa reveals ‘big fight’ with crew behind the scenes at Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa shared that a “big fight” broke out behind the scenes of Live with Kelly and Mark.

The TV star, who hosts the show with her husband Mark Consuelos, revealed there was “quite a fight” backstage with producers over what topic should lead the discussion on air on Tuesday.

She didn’t want to lead with Dictionary.com’s word of the year but in the end, she did and she had no qualms telling the audience all about what went down.

Speaking about what unfolded, she told the audience: “Do you want to hear about the word of the year, everybody? We had a big fight backstage.”

She added fuel to the fire: “Oh, we had quite a fight.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos work together and are married (Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages)

What happened on Live with Kelly and Mark?

Kelly explained she wouldn’t have chosen the word “maxxing” herself. An audience member responded: “What?”

To which, she replied: “Correct, thank you.”

The TV host tried to explain how the trendy word works.

She said: “Like ‘looksmaxxing.’ Have you heard of this? Looksmaxxing? Right, our audience has not heard of it… Just like I said they wouldn’t.”

“Maxxing” is added to the end of a word to emphasise you’re doing something to the fullest. Hence looksmaxxing means optimising one’s appearance, according to Dictionary.com.

At first, Mark pointed out looksmaxxing was “stupid” but later confessed he quite liked adding “maxxing” to the end of words during the discussion.

It prompted Kelly to joke: “I just watched an entire audience of people go to sleepmaxxing.”

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s relationship

Kelly and Mark have teamed up to host the show since 2023. She has been on the show since 2001, hosting alongside different stars: Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest.

The couple’s history goes way back before working together. They were married in 1996 and they raise their three children: Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

In August, Mark joked on air that he could stay in a “loveless marriage” to be with his dog Lena.

He said: “I mean, listen. Let’s just put it this way. I would stay in a loveless marriage just to make sure I could be with Lena every day. That’s how much I love Lena.”

To which his wife responded: “Is that all you’re asking for, is a loveless marriage? Done!”

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