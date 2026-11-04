‘She’s the worst!’ Coronation Street airs huge Leanne twist in early ITVX episode as fans work out what happens next

Coronation Street spoilers follow in this article about Leanne, which has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Carla is facing a devastating blow in today’s Coronation Street, as the full extent of the damage to her beloved factory finally hits home.

Following Idris and Brody’s ruthless sprinkler system sabotage at Underworld yesterday, Carla is now left wondering whether there is any way to save the business she has worked so hard to build.

Carla is forced to tell her staff she can’t keep the factory open (Credit: ITV)

Carla has bad news for the factory staff

With the materials, orders and machines all ruined by the water damage, Carla spends her day on the phone to the insurance company.

However, she admits to Lisa that she hasn’t had the sprinkler system serviced recently, which means it’s unlikely the insurance company will pay out.

As Carla’s stress builds, she breaks the news to her staff that she can only pay them one month’s wages, meaning they will all be out of work just before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Leanne confronts Idris and Brody about what they have been plotting, and reveals she saw Brody breaking into the factory the day before.

As Idris admits what he did, she seems surprised. However, Leanne is more annoyed about being kept out of the loop than the fact that her boyfriend has caused her friends and neighbours to lose their jobs.

As Leanne vows to help Idris buy the factory from Carla, fans have turned on the character…

Leanne is siding with the enemy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans aren’t happy with Leanne

Viewers have pointed out that Leanne sabotaging Carla is the latest in a long line of shady things she has been up to since getting together with Idris. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that she tried to damage Nick and Toyah’s livelihood at the bistro.

Now, fans think that Leanne is going to get her comeuppance…

“Leanne is just as bad as Idris,” pointed out one fan on X. “In fact, I’d say she’s worse, since she actually knows them, unlike Idris.”

Another fan agreed: “I can’t wait for Leanne to lose everything and for Carla to get her revenge. She deserves everything that is coming.”

“Leanne is the worst type of woman! She’d do anything for money, including turning on Carla,” added a third viewer.

Someone else added: “Leanne is so shady. I hope her and Idris’s worlds come crashing down.”

Brody confronts Idris (Credit: ITV)

Can Brody save the day?

While Idris and Leanne plot their takeover of Underworld, Brody is beginning to feel guilty.

Having stolen Sally’s factory key and carried out Idris’s dirty work, the teenager is finally starting to understand just how much damage he has caused.

When Brody finds Sally at home in the middle of the day, he questions why she isn’t at work. Sally explains that the factory is closed for the foreseeable future, and possibly forever. It’s a revelation that clearly leaves Brody shaken.

He wastes little time confronting Idris about their actions, but Idris is hardly remorseful. Instead, he reminds Brody that he was paid handsomely for the job and tells him to keep his mouth shut.

Idris then tries to reassure him with a promise that, once he owns the factory, all the staff will get their jobs back. For now, Brody appears willing to accept that explanation.

But with the consequences of their actions becoming increasingly clear, it remains to be seen how much longer the teenager can keep Idris’s involvement in the sabotage a secret.

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