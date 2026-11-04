‘Stunning’ Vanessa Feltz shows off drastic weight loss in tight leather dress

Vanessa Feltz showed off her weight loss as she posed with Myleene Klass in matching burgundy leather dresses for At Home with Vanessa.

The 64-year-old wore a £71 design from Myleene’s Freemans collection, MailOnline reports. Myleene joined the presenter at her London home for the recording.

The appearance follows Vanessa’s candid reflections on her weight loss and years of yo-yo dieting.

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Vanessa Feltz and Myleene Klass’s matching leather dresses

The burgundy dress featured buttons down the front and three-quarter sleeves, with a matching belt drawing in the waist.

Vanessa paired it with black floral tights and towering heels. Myleene chose burgundy knee-high stockings and black stilettos for her matching look.

Fans were especially complimentary on Instagram, with one user writing: “Oh I love this outfit!”

“You look amazing Vanessa,” another person shared.

“You look stunning!” a third remarked.

Later that day, Vanessa changed into a red sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and a silver sequin skirt.

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Vanessa Feltz’s weight-loss surgery reflections

Vanessa has previously spoken about having a gastric band before later undergoing a gastric bypass.

The TV star revealed her weight had fluctuated between sizes 10 and 22 over three decades. She first went from a size 22 to a size 10 between 1999 and 2000, before regaining weight.

Vanessa had a gastric band fitted in 2010. However, she experienced complications when the band became embedded in her liver.

She said the band changed how she ate. While large amounts of solid food became difficult, she could still eat softer foods, including ice cream.

Vanessa later opted for a gastric bypass in 2019. The procedure was followed by a five-stone weight loss.

Vanessa has been open about her struggles with weight over the years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vanessa’s account of childhood dieting

Vanessa has also traced her difficulties with dieting back to childhood in her memoir Vanessa Bares All.

She said she was put on a strict diet at nine and often went hungry. In one childhood memory, she described eating grapefruit for dinner while the rest of her family had soup.

Describing her mother’s alleged role in her dieting, Vanessa wrote: “By the time I was 20, my mother Valerie had begun scoring diet pills for me from her hairdresser.”

Looking back, she said the restrictions had felt like punishment. She did not understand what she had done wrong.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ITV ‘ultimatum’ following Channel 5 axe after leaving corporation for her own chat show

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