Mark Consuelos has joked that he would rather remain in a “loveless marriage” with Kelly Ripa than risk being separated from their dog, Lena.

The couple made the playful admission while discussing pet arrangements after a breakup on Live With Kelly and Mark. It can be an emotional issue in celebrity divorces, with Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong sharing custody of their dog Hurley following their split.

During the August 11 episode, Mark and Kelly turned their attention to a proposed Pennsylvania bill which would treat pets as family members in divorce cases and establish rules around custody and costs.

The hosts explained that judges could be asked to consider who provides an animal’s daily care, who rescued it and whether either person had initially been reluctant to bring the pet home.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996 (Credit: MediaPunch / Admedia)

Mark Consuelos reveals how much Lena means to him

That last point prompted Kelly to give Mark a pointed look. He apparently had not wanted to adopt Lena in 2021.

Mark defended his credentials as a devoted dog owner. He pointed out that he is the person who stays awake with Lena through the night when she is unwell.

Kelly replied: “The person that didn’t want to adopt her, ’cause that’s how karma works.”

Despite his initial reluctance, Mark made it clear that he is now completely devoted to Lena.

He told Kelly: “I mean, listen. Let’s just put it this way. I would stay in a loveless marriage just to make sure I could be with Lena every day. That’s how much I love Lena.”

Kelly laughed before teasing: “Is that all you’re asking for, is a loveless marriage? Done!”

Mark added that he would be awake at night wondering what Lena was doing if the dog lived with Kelly following an imaginary split.

“Just wondering if there was some other man petting her,” Kelly quipped.

Mark joked he’d rather stay in a “loveless marriage” than lose custody of his and Kelly’s dog (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Mark’s wedding day regret with Kelly Ripa

The pair met while working on All My Children and eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 after dating for roughly a year. They have three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Mark recently admitted there is one part of their wedding day he would change. Speaking to guest host Jenna Dewan on another episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, he recalled that the newlyweds went to get tattoos.

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“I don’t know whose idea that was, but we went straight to get tattoos. It was a horrible idea,” he said.

Mark chose comedy and tragedy masks but has since covered the design with a different tattoo. Looking back, he added: “It’s so cringey just to think of it.”