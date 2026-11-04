Prince George joined dad Prince William for a half-term trip to Spain to watch a football game as they cheered on their favourite team, Aston Villa.

They attended the Champions League match against Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday, November 3.

The outing came during George’s school holiday, following his move to Eton College in September.

FC Barcelona also shared a photograph welcoming the Prince of Wales and George to the stadium.

George’s grown-up appearance stunned fans online. One person wrote on X: “Prince George grew like 2 years in just 3 months.”

Another added: “Prince George looks so grown-up.”

Someone else gushed: “Prince George is certainly looking ever more like a teenager! Time does fly!”

Others spotted a sweet moment where George leaned on William during the game. Sharing a photo on X, one person said: “A 13-year-old son totally loving and feeling safe in the embrace of his father… that’s not very common I assure you. This is beautiful to see.”

Prince George joined his dad William for the football game in Barcelona (Credit: James Marsh/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate looked forward to George coming home

It also followed Princess Kate’s comments about looking forward to having all three children home for the break.

Before the holiday, the Princess of Wales discussed the approaching break with well-wishers on October 22.

During a royal visit, she said: “My children break up tomorrow, and I can’t wait to have them all home.”

George had started at Eton just weeks earlier, arriving for his first day on September 8 with both parents.

Kensington Palace confirmed the school choice in June, after months of speculation about his next school. The move followed his final term at Lambrook, where he had studied alongside his younger siblings.

William and his brother Prince Harry both attended Eton before George.

Prince George now attends Eton College (Credit: Photo by Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince William and George’s Aston Villa away days

The Spain outing was not their first European trip together to watch Villa. William and George travelled to Paris for a Champions League quarter-final in April 2025.

Villa lost that first leg against Paris Saint-Germain 3-1.

The father and son also attended the return match, joined by George’s godfather, the Duke of Westminster.

Although Villa won 3-2 on the night, their opponents progressed after a 5-4 aggregate result.

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William spoke then about wanting to create special memories for George by taking him to major football matches. His support for Villa dates back to his school days, and George has followed his dad’s football allegiance.

He chose Villa for its emotional ups and downs rather than the appeal of a more mainstream team.

In Spain, the pair opted for casual clothes rather than formal outfits. George kept his hood up in the rain, while William wore a cap as the broadcast showed them watching.

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