Katie Piper, 43, looks sensational as she poses in lingerie after launching new period underwear brand

TV star Katie Piper has launched a period underwear brand after finding inspiration in her daughter.

The 43-year-old’s British label, Piper, launches with 26 product and colour variations.

Her daughter Belle inspired the venture after starting her period. She was 11 at the time.

The idea also grew from a personal frustration. Katie found reusable period pants practical, but felt the available designs meant sacrificing her usual lingerie style. She felt the choice of styles, colours and fabrics was too limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

Katie Piper explains the idea behind Piper

Katie and her daughter set out to create underwear that women and girls would choose to wear.

Katie explained her motivation to the Daily Mail: “I created Piper because I was fed up with compromising my style once a month.”

She wanted protection without losing her sense of personal style or feeling less feminine during her period.

Katie also admires Rihanna and Kim Kardashian’s businesses. She praised how they identified gaps in the market. However, she said she was not trying to create another SKIMS.

Katie hopes Piper will become an established British name and broaden what shoppers expect from period underwear. She also stressed that the brand was about women’s confidence, rather than gaining a man’s approval.

Katie’s underwear brand was inspired by her daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What does Katie Piper’s period underwear range include?

The launch follows two years of development.

The collection includes thongs, Brazilian briefs, bikini briefs, high-waisted briefs and boxer shorts. It puts lingerie styling at the centre of the range, rather than offering just one shape of period underwear.

The designs feature lace, mesh and bamboo fabrics, alongside seamless options. The range also includes white period underwear.

Each pair has an absorbent gusset and carries Piper’s FlowGrade testing and rating system. The system aims to help shoppers understand the absorbency levels of the underwear.

Read more: Katie Piper hailed as she shows off her new glass eye: ‘You look absolutely gorgeous’

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