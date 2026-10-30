Sarah Ferguson smiled as she joined her daughters at a London memorial service after months out of public view.

The 67-year-old former Duchess of York attended St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge on Thursday, as reported by the Daily Mail. The service remembered her former boyfriend, racing businessman Paddy McNally.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined their mother, alongside their husbands. Peter Phillips also attended.

Reports claim Beatrice had represented Sarah at Paddy’s funeral in August. Sarah and Paddy reportedly dated in the 1980s but remained close friends after their relationship ended.

Where is Sarah Ferguson living now?

Thursday’s appearance follows months of limited sightings and reports about Sarah’s whereabouts.

The Sun photographed her in Altaussee, Austria, on April 16. In August, the newspaper reported she was living in a six-bedroom property in the Home Counties.

Sarah previously shared Royal Lodge in Windsor with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. They were instructed to leave following scrutiny of their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew now lives at Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property on the king’s Sandringham estate.

Sarah Ferguson has been keeping out of the public eye (Credit: Shutterstock/PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Will Sarah Ferguson make a comeback?

Royal commentator Phil Dampier offered a prediction on whether Sarah will seek a wider return to public life.

Speaking to HELLO!, he said: “I have no doubt she will attempt some sort of comeback at some point.”

He also said Sarah had denied writing a book. His comments leave the form of any possible return uncertain.

Will Sarah Ferguson make a comeback to public life? (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Sarah Ferguson’s return comes amid continuing Epstein scrutiny

Sarah’s appearance comes against continuing scrutiny of her past association with convicted sex offender Epstein.

She and Andrew both lost their titles amid the fallout.

Andrew remains under investigation following his February 2026 arrest on his 66th birthday.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Read more: Prince Harry and ‘upset’ Meghan Markle ‘travel overseas’ amid ‘distressing’ child abuse image allegations against her father Thomas

In October, it emerged Andrew was taking legal action against Thames Valley Police following his arrest.

Thames Valley Police told Sky News: “Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court.

“As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

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