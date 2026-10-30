Celebrity Traitors filming ‘halted’ as James Acaster ‘reached breaking point in unseen moment’

The Celebrity Traitors reportedly halted filming after James Acaster became upset during the Round Table.

A source told The Sun that producers checked on the comedian and other contestants before the banishment vote.

The paper claimed The Celebrity Traitors 2026 broadcast omitted the break, leaving the Round Table looking uninterrupted.

The insider explained of James: “Both the producers and the other celebrities could see how he was struggling with the pressure of keeping his true identity secret and he reached some kind of breaking point when he was confronted.

“That saw the team feel compelled to intervene, and filming was brought to a halt as they assessed the situation. They spoke to both James and the rest of the stars and didn’t allow filming to resume until they were sure everyone was in a fit state.”

The source said that “very little was caught on camera, and what little that was recorded did not feature in the final edit”.

Meanwhile, a Celebrity Traitors Spokesperson said: “Our highest priority is always the safety and welfare of everyone taking part. Players are closely monitored and supported throughout by production which includes a dedicated and experienced welfare team.”

James Acaster exposed himself as a Traitor on Thursday night (Credit: BBC)

What had James Acaster said about playing The Celebrity Traitors?

The reported intervention came as Michael Sheen challenged James, who admitted his Traitor status rather than denying it. His fellow contestants then voted to banish him.

Before entering the castle, James Acaster had described a game plan centred on loyalty and avoiding lies.

That approach contrasted with the secrecy his eventual role required: keeping his Traitor identity hidden from the Faithful.

Claudia Winkleman initially selected Maya Jama and Richard E Grant as the series’ first two Traitors. The opening episode left them choosing between James and Amol Rajan, with one recruited and the other murdered.

James was recruited and Richard subsequently became the first contestant banished after telling Joe Lycett he was a Traitor.

At the roundtable during Thursday’s episode, James told his fellow contestants: “I was made a Traitor without wanting to be. I have had a unique experience on this that no one has had before where I wanted to be a Faithful.”

James Acaster addressed his exit from Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

James Acaster speaks out after his Celebrity Traitors exit

Meanwhile, speaking on the spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked, James explained his exit.

He said: “I feel pretty good getting to episode nine, and now we’ve got a proper final on our hands. With three Traitors, it would have been a foregone conclusion that we were going to win. Don’t get me wrong, I thought it was hilarious at one point that we were just going to walk our way to the final and win the whole thing, but this is much better, isn’t it?”

Viewers were divided over James‘ decision to expose himself as a Traitor.

One person said on X: “James Acaster might be the worst contestant this game has ever had. Incredibly selfish.”

Another wrote: “Sorry not to be mean but I don’t think what James Acaster did was brave at all, it was selfish.”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ James Blunt is a finalist after spotting pattern from last series

Someone else added: “What a way to ruin the game, so stupid and selfish.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “I won’t hear a bad word about James Acaster. He’s never afraid to be himself.”

Another wrote: “James Acaster is a fantastic male role model: decent, honest, and open.”

When is The Celebrity Traitors 2026 final?

The Celebrity Traitors final airs on Friday, October 30, at 8pm on BBC One.

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