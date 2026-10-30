Chanelle Hayes showcases 9-stone weight loss in lingerie after years of yo-yoing between seven and 17 stone

Chanelle Hayes has shared a series of lingerie photos following her nine-stone weight loss.

The 38-year-old posted the pictures on Instagram on Wednesday (Oct 28). Her caption revealed that followers had voted for her to share the lace sets.

The pictures come after Chanelle swapped student nursing for a career on OnlyFans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chanelle Hayes (@chanellejhayes)

Chanelle Hayes showed off her weight loss in lingerie

Among the outfits were a chocolate-brown lace two-piece and a corset paired with matching knickers and fishnet tights.

Other looks included a sheer leopard-print set, plus a mauve bralet and boxer-style briefs with a matching top.

In her caption, Chanelle explained that she had been looking for affordable pieces. She also joked that her liking for chocolate brown had extended to her underwear drawer.

She wrote: “A little bit of lace can make an ordinary day feel that bit more special.”

The pictures drew compliments in the comments, with one follower writing: “You look sensational.”

“You look sensational,” fellow Big Brother alum Josie Gibson added.

“You look amazing,” a third remarked.

“Better with age,” a fourth said.

Chanelle has been open about her weight loss journey (Credit: YouTube)

Chanelle on her weight-loss surgery

Chanelle first appeared on Big Brother in 2007. Her weight reportedly later fluctuated between seven and 17 stone.

She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2020, having struggled with her weight for years. At the time, she had kept the procedure private.

Chanelle has credited the operation with helping her lose nine stone and said she had no regrets. She said she dropped from a size 18 to a size six.

She also followed a healthy eating and exercise routine after surgery.

But the weight loss left her with excess skin, which Chanelle subsequently had surgery to remove. She also underwent a breast reduction and uplift, going from a G cup to a D.

In a July interview with the Daily Mail, she said she felt more confident but still had body insecurities.

Chanelle said she was finished with cosmetic surgery after two breast operations, liposuction and procedures to tighten loose skin.

Read more: Amanda Holden teases followers as she recreates infamous ‘no underwear’ scene from Basic Instinct: ‘I call it outfit of the day’

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