Celebrity Traitors star Joanne McNally storms off set after discovering Maya Jama’s Traitor identity: ‘I am deceased’

Celebrity Traitors star Joanne McNally screamed and ran off the Uncloaked set after discovering Maya Jama was a Traitor.

The comedian discovered who all three of the Traitors were after her Faithful banishment last night (Oct 29).

Earlier in the series, Joanne’s Round Table remarks had already raised questions about her gameplay.

Joanne was banished during last night’s show (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Traitors star Joanne McNally was banished after a tied vote

Joanne’s departure followed a tied vote with Sharon Rooney and a re-vote at the Round Table.

King Kenny’s double dagger helped seal her exit. Despite defending her position, she was voted out and confirmed she had been a Faithful.

Her earlier Round Table appearances had included some confusing contributions. During one discussion, she implied she had witnessed a murder she had not seen.

She also joked about watching from a cloak with a lantern. Her fellow contestants did not challenge those remarks, although Uncloaked subsequently highlighted them.

Joanne’s farewell was emotional, as she described the game as one of her best experiences as an adult.

She thanked the celebrities for making the experience special and told them she loved them.

Claudia Winkleman then challenged the remaining players over banishing their fifth Faithful at such an important stage.

Joanne was gobsmacked after finding out Maya is a Traitor (Credit: YouTube)

Joanne McNally discovers Maya Jama’s secret on Uncloaked

Away from the castle, host Ed Gamble handed Joanne a sealed letter revealing the Traitors’ identities.

King Kenny’s name came first, prompting Joanne to question how he had fooled her.

Discovering James’s involvement sent her out of her seat. She threw the paper onto the floor, having recognised someone who had repeatedly voted against her.

Maya’s name prompted another gasp and another throw of the paper before Joanne’s dash off set.

Ed had to prompt Joanne to finish recording her reaction once she was back on set.

Joanne said: “Honest to God, I actually cannot believe that. Maya… we were building a life together.”

“I am deceased,” she mentioned.

She also apologised to Leigh-Anne, having repeatedly cast suspicion on her during the game.

James Acaster’s reported filming pause

Joanne wasn’t the only comedian to leave the castle. Michael Sheen challenged James Acaster, who admitted he was a Traitor before the group voted him out.

A source told The Sun that filming stopped after Michael challenged James.

They claimed producers intervened when James became upset and that filming resumed only after the team had checked on him and the other celebrities.

The footage showing James at his most upset did not appear in the BBC One edit.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Maya Jama and King Kenny both make huge slip-ups ahead of final

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