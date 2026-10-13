‘I knew I recognised her!’ Emmerdale fans stunned to recognise Vinny’s judge as former Coronation Street star

Emmerdale fans were left reeling yesterday as the judge handed Vinny a 10-year prison sentence for death by dangerous driving. But while the harsh decision shocked viewers, it was the actress playing the judge that really got people talking.

Soap fans were quick to recognise the star from another familiar TV favourite, with some taking to social media to work out exactly where they had seen her before.

The judge came down hard on Vinny (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Vinny in Emmerdale?

While Vinny already knew he was going to prison after pleading guilty to causing the wedding day crash, he wasn’t expecting such a long time behind bars.

After getting advice on how to survive in prison from Aaron, Vinny had steeled himself for what was to come. However, his hopes of only being sent down for a few years were crushed when the judge announced she would make an example of him and sentenced Vinny to 10 years.

Of course, there was a twist. It was later revealed Joe had paid the judge to deliver a heftier sentence. At the end of the episode, we saw the judge return to her car, carrying a briefcase. The same briefcase Joe had been seen with at Home Farm earlier that day.

Unsurprisingly, the briefcase was full of cash, and the penny dropped that Joe had paid the judge to put Vinny away for longer.

Joe paid the judge as revenge for Dawn’s death (Credit: ITV)

Who plays the judge in Emmerdale?

As fans reeled from how long Vinny would be behind bars, they were also distracted by the actress who played the judge in his court case.

They took to social media to discuss the fact they recognised her…

“I’ve seen that judge somewhere before, I’m sure of it,” said one Emmerdale fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “I have definitely seen her before, too. Maybe on a soap? She looks familiar!”

While a third viewer added: “The judge was played by Caroline Harding. I knew I recognised her!”

(Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale judge: Where have you seen Caroline Harding before?

Caroline is a renowned actress and playwright, having written many theatre productions throughout her career. She has appeared in many ITV and BBC dramas over the years, including Happy Valley, Hard Cell and Scott & Bailey.

She is also no stranger to the world of soaps, having appeared in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale before.

Caroline is probably best known for playing Doctor Howarth in Coronation Street in 2020. She was part of the heartbreaking storyline that saw Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald’s son, Oliver, diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

Doctor Howarth was the specialist who treated Oliver, and later told the court that switching off his life-support machine would be the compassionate thing to do.

Caroline also appeared in Coronation Street as Hope Stape’s doctor, and has played five different characters in Emmerdale, including Belinda Connors in 2005, Dr. Judd in 2008, Dr. Garrett in 2013, a prosecution barrister in 2016 and another doctor called Dr. Todd (no, not that one!) in 2018.

In 2000, Caroline played a welfare officer in EastEnders.

Caroline is married to Chris Gascoyne, who played Peter Barlow in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who is Caroline Harding married to?

Caroline’s connections to the soap world don’t end with her acting roles. She’s also married to Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne, who is best known for playing Peter Barlow.

The couple married in 2002 and have two children together. They’ve also joined forces professionally over the years, with Chris directing some of Caroline’s stage plays.

So, while Emmerdale viewers may have been shocked by the judge’s decision to send Vinny away for a decade, they also got a reminder of just how many familiar faces have appeared across the world of soaps.

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