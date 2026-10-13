Chloe Madeley reveals a firework ‘exploded’ in her four-year-old daughter’s face: ‘It is entirely my fault’

Chloe Madeley has urged parents to be extra cautious with child-friendly fireworks after a frightening accident involving her daughter.

In a social media post, she said four-year-old Bodhi was fine after sawdust was washed from her eyes.

Chloe described around 10 minutes of panic as she worked out what had happened. She said washing out the sawdust took between 10 and 20 minutes.

The personal trainer, 39, shares Bodhi with ex-husband James Haskell, 41. The pair recently enjoyed a family holiday in France with their daughter.

Chloe opened up about her daughter’s scary accident (Credit: YouTube)

Chloe Madeley issues warning after daughter’s firework scare

Chloe had bought a selection of indoor fireworks for Bodhi and her niece and nephew. They included bang snaps, little Halloween crackers and indoor sparklers.

She said the entire snap packet exploded in Bodhi’s hands and face as she opened the box. Sawdust then went into the youngster’s eyes.

Chloe suggested the packet must have been faulty. She also acknowledged she had not realised what her daughter was opening before it went off.

“Yes it is entirely my fault but I didn’t actually notice what she was opening until the whole thing exploded and the penny dropped,” she said.

However, she explained that her reason for sharing it was to encourage other parents to be careful.

Bang snaps were something both Chloe and Bodhi had played with before. Her message was that even familiar products marketed for children could go wrong.

Despite reassuring followers about her daughter, Chloe said “the panic alone was NOT worth it”.

Chloe shares Bhodi with ex James (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell’s co-parenting relationship

Chloe’s recent France trip featured in a photo montage she shared online. She accompanied the pictures with an F Scott Fitzgerald passage about happiness and life going well.

Chloe and James married in 2018, welcomed Bodhi in 2022 and separated in 2023. They now co-parent their daughter and have developed a friendship.

However, Chloe has said it took years to reach that more amicable position.

James has also reflected on the pressures during their marriage. He retired from rugby in 2019 after a 17-year career, before establishing himself as a DJ.

His work regularly took him to Ibiza to perform.

Speaking on the Nolans Uncensored podcast, James discussed making 12 trips to Ibiza after Bodhi’s birth. He acknowledged he should not have taken every trip and questioned whether he should have been home more.

He stressed those trips were only one factor in their relationship’s breakdown.

James said he now makes sure he has time for their daughter and others in his life. He also described feeling happy with his current balance between work and personal life.

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