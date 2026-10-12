‘I’m so confused!’ EastEnders fans shocked by Ryder actor’s real age as huge storyline kicks off

EastEnders viewers have been scratching their heads over Ryder Hawkins’ age, with some fans struggling to work out how old the Walford newcomer is supposed to be.

Ryder arrived in the Square with the rest of his family in August, but his age has become a talking point in recent weeks as fans try to make sense of the character.

He’s currently at the centre of a major storyline after coming out to his aunt, Nicola Mitchell, last week.

Ryder has been struggling with whether to tell his family the truth about his sexuality, knowing full well that his dad, Ned, wouldn’t approve.

Nicola has been there for her nephew and encourages him to open up to his mum, Gemma, in today’s episode.

But while Ryder is desperately trying to keep his sexuality from Ned, he doesn’t realise his dad has already figured things out after catching him kissing another man in the Square.

Ryder arrived with the rest of the Hawkins family this summer (Credit: BBC)

How old is Ryder in EastEnders?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed by the BBC soap, Ryder is portrayed as being in his 20s on the soap.

It has never been addressed on screen how old Ryder is, but speculation began recently when Ned started commenting on Ryder’s need to make something of his life.

Until recently, when he started working at Harry’s Barn, Ryder didn’t have a job. However, he also doesn’t go to college or university, suggesting he has finished his education.

There has also been some confusion amongst fans after Nicola recently called him a ‘kid’. But viewers couldn’t work out whether it was just a term of endearment or not.

Fans have taken to social media to share their confusion…

“I don’t understand how old Ryder is supposed to be,” said one fan on X.

“May I ask how old Ryder is meant to be?” said a second viewer. “He’s acting like a teenager but looks like he’s 45 with two kids and a wife? I’m more confused than usual.”

A third person agreed: “Ryder looks 30 but is being perceived as a teen. Make it make sense!”

While someone else pointed out that the Hawkins family tree doesn’t work. “Ryder and Ned look the same age. Hard to accept they are meant to be father and son!”

Ryder recently came out to Nicola (Credit: BBC)

How old is EastEnders actor Felix Uff?

While he plays a character in his twenties, actor Felix was born in 1994, making him 32.

Originally from Ipswich, Felix trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

EastEnders is his biggest role to date, but he has also starred in shows like Outlander, The Hunting Party, Witches of Essex, FBI: International and Too Much.

Ryder has been under pressure from Ned (Credit: BBC)

What happens next for Ryder in EastEnders?

In today’s EastEnders, Ryder’s old football coach comes to the house to see him. It later turns out that he has been called by Ned, who is keen to give his lad some purpose in life.

The football coach offers Ryder a job coaching, which has been orchestrated by Ned. However, Ryder is reluctant to accept after his former teammate was subjected to homophobic abuse in the game.

As the storyline develops, Ned’s attempts to pressure Ryder into repressing his true identity are taking their toll.

With his dad determined to shape him into the son he thinks he should be, viewers will be left wondering just how far Ned is prepared to go.

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