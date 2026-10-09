Coronation Street fans ‘bored’ as soap airs ‘predictable’ outcome following Jodie’s shock shooting

Warning, Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article regarding Jodie Ramsay’s shooting. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Jodie’s fate was left hanging in the balance last night (October 8) after a confrontation with Shona ended in a shooting. Shona believed the gun was fake and fired accidentally, only to discover it was real, leaving Jodie lying on the ground.

Tonight’s episode picked up right where the drama left off, with David and Shona desperately trying to get Jodie help while covering their tracks. But just as they thought they might have escaped the situation, Jodie threatened to turn the tables on them.

Jodie threatened to tell the police (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s fate revealed as David and Shona face another threat

Jodie was rushed to hospital in tonight’s episode, but David knew he needed to get rid of the gun before the police arrived. He feared Shona could face serious consequences if the weapon was discovered.

When DS Swain arrived to investigate, David claimed he and Shona had been outside when they heard the gunshot. He insisted nobody else was there when they entered the house. However, Lisa was suspicious, particularly as their account suggested a shooter could still be on the loose around the cobbles.

David and Shona made it to the hospital before the investigators and learned that Jodie had survived. David then revealed to his wife that he had dumped the gun in the canal.

Although the pair were relieved Jodie was alive, they soon had another problem to deal with. Would she protect them, or tell the police exactly what happened?

When they went to see her, Jodie made it clear she could tell the police that Shona had shot her. David attempted to argue that, without the gun, it would be their word against hers.

Their conversation was cut short when Lisa arrived to take Jodie’s statement. She sent David and Shona out of the room, and Jodie announced she was ready to talk.

But what exactly will she tell the police?

Shona and David are now aware of Jodie’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘bored’ after ‘predictable’ outcome

The shooting’s outcome left Coronation Street fans frustrated. While Jodie’s survival was not necessarily the problem, viewers were annoyed that David and Shona appeared unwilling to tell the truth, potentially allowing Jodie to escape the consequences of her actions once again.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote: “What a ludicrous episode yet again. Surely Shona and David telling the truth would’ve been a lot more credible and believable. They had nothing to lose by telling the truth. Bonkers.”

Another predicted: “Now, we’re going to watch Jodie lurking around the Platt’s house and blackmailing them for another year.”

A third commented: “It was so predictable. I’m getting so bored of the whole thing. Obviously Jodie survived and obviously nobody could tell the truth. Guess she’ll just use it to stick around”

A fourth fan added: “Yeah, it’s so frustrating. They’ve given Jodie all the power once again.”

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