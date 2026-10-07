Coronation Street could be set to bring back one of Weatherfield’s most controversial characters, with reports suggesting Beth Nixon has reprised her role as Megan Walsh.

Fans will remember Megan’s arrival in Weatherfield last year, when she initially appeared to be a respectable athletics coach who had a good relationship with her students.

But things soon took a much darker turn. Viewers were left shocked when Megan abused her position of authority to groom Will Driscoll.

Before long, unsuspecting Will was trapped in a coercive relationship. It was only after Sam’s sleuthing and Tim’s words of wisdom that the truth about Megan was finally uncovered.

Megan was eventually sent to prison for her crimes and handed a five-year sentence. However, Will’s gran Maggie pointed out that she could serve only half of that time.

Megan went to jail for her crimes in July (Credit: ITV)

When is Megan coming back to Coronation Street?

Reports suggest Coronation Street is bringing Megan back to our screens. However, this hasn’t been officially confirmed by the soap.

Although she is still in jail, it has been hinted that Corrie wants to explore the next chapter in Will and Megan’s story.

An insider told Digital Spy: “Will has been trying to get his life back on track after everything that Megan did. Whether he’s the one who comes face-to-face with her, or whether someone from his family will interact with Megan remains to be seen.

“Bosses were impressed by Beth’s work on the big storyline, so it’s no surprise to see her back so soon.”

It has been reported that Beth has already begun filming, but again this is yet to be confirmed by Coronation Street.

Megan groomed Will (Credit: ITV)

Vile Megan left chaos in her wake

This isn’t the first time rumours have suggested Megan might be coming back. Actress Beth Nixon hinted at a shocking comeback during an interview on the Inside Soap podcast earlier this year. When asked whether Megan might reappear on screen again, Beth didn’t rule it out completely. “We’ll see,” she teased. “We will have to wait and see!” Beth was also asked whether we could potentially see the character in prison. “I’d love that. Any opportunity to come back, I would always come back. I mean, I loved it so much. I cried so much on my last day!”

Read more: 16 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Sarah urged to betray Gary as Kit prepares to testify