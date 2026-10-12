Vogue Williams makes Loose Women return as she defends going back to work after birth of son

Vogue Williams brought her newborn son backstage as she returned to Loose Women after giving birth over the summer.

Speaking on Monday’s show (October 12), she shared a baby update and addressed criticism about her return to work.

Some fans had questioned whether she was going back too soon. But Vogue said she enjoyed working and had always wanted to return after the birth.

Vogue Williams returned to Loose Women on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Vogue Williams addresses parenting criticism on Loose Women

Vogue challenged the idea that others should decide how she approaches life with her children.

She said: “I find it bizarre that anyone would think that they should have an opinion on someone else’s parenting.”

For Vogue, the important things were her children’s happiness and health, alongside her own happiness.

She explained that staying at home did not suit her, although she recognised that others preferred it. Getting out and about when she could had never been in doubt for her.

Vogue also described how she handles online comments, rather than responding to every criticism she receives.

Sometimes she answers, but she said she does not always block people. She explained that she did not want those commenters to know she had seen their messages.

Vogue Williams shares update on fourth baby

Loose Women showed a photo of the newborn during Vogue’s welcome back to the programme.

Her son was waiting backstage while she joined Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Jane Moore on the panel.

Speaking about her baby boy, Vogue said: “He’s so good, I try not to jinx it though.”

Ruth welcomed her back and recalled that Vogue had been heavily pregnant during her previous appearance. Vogue said she felt much better this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Vogue also recalled bringing her fourth child home from hospital and immediately heading out with the pram.

She went to collect her older children from school because she wanted them to see their new sibling.

With three older children to look after, she said returning to work did not feel like a major change. She also felt it had become more acceptable to take a baby along to work.

Coleen Nolan shares her parenting experience

Coleen brought her own experience to the discussion, explaining that she had needed to return to work.

She said: “You do what you have to do.”

Read more: Vogue Williams admits ’embarrassment’ as she makes confession about divorce from Brian McFadden

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

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