Vicky Pattison in emotional on-air update as she shares baby plans with husband

Vicky Pattison has shared further plans to try for a baby with husband Ercan Ramadan following their second wedding anniversary.

She discussed their preparations on Good Morning Britain on Monday (October 12).

However, she admitted that her excitement comes with worries about balancing work and parenthood.

Vicky opened up about having children with her husband (Credit: ITV)

Vicky Pattison shares baby plans with husband Ercan Ramadan

After years of using her platform to support charities, Vicky said she wanted to prioritise her personal life too.

She mentioned their recent anniversary during the discussion.

“Me and Ercan celebrated our 2-year anniversary, very recently and would love to have a family,” she told viewers.

The pair married in August 2024 after beginning their relationship in 2019. They already share their home with two Labradors, Milo and Max.

Vicky told the programme they had stocked up as they prepared to try for a baby.

“We’ve got all the ovulation sticks, we’ve got all the fertility gummies,” she said.

She also recognised the pressure of time: “I am also aware that the time is ticking, so yeah, we’re getting our head down.”

Despite the serious preparations, there was room for a joke about Ercan’s expectations.

She suggested he imagined the experience would be more like a Magaluf holiday.

Vicky’s verdict was rather more practical: “Sex to have a baby is very different!”

Vicky and Ercan got married two years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vicky emotionally opens up about motherhood and work

Vicky stressed that women should decide for themselves whether parenthood fits their lives.

She then reflected on the kind of parent she would have been in her twenties.

“I wouldn’t have been the mother that I’m hoping to be in my 20s, I know that,” she said.

Her worries about the next stage were practical, including the career impact of becoming a mother.

“If I do choose to have a child, which of course I have and I’m dead excited about, I worry about the modifications, the impact on my career, taking time off, how I’m going to go about being a present and proactive mother with also working as much as I am,” Vicky continued.

Even with those concerns, she made clear she was excited about the decision to have a child.

Her appearance also covered the demanding charity challenge she had taken on the previous week.

The 250-mile route stretched from Newcastle to London, combining cycling, running and kayaking.

Read more: Bikini-clad Vicky Pattison leaves followers stunned as she is ‘glowing’ in skimpy swimwear

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