Kelly Osbourne reveals she’s gained two stone in six months after concerning weight loss

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she has gained 30lb following the weight loss that sparked concern earlier this year. Speaking to The Sun, the 41-year-old opened up about struggling to eat while grieving her dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly said she wasn’t experiencing an eating disorder. Instead, she described being unable to look after herself. She explained: “Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up.”

She faced body-shaming after her BRIT Awards appearance while grieving her father.

In March, Kelly criticised Instagram comments that questioned her pain and treated her struggles as gossip. She said she needed love and support instead.

Kelly Osbourne has spoken about her weight gain (Credit: Cat Morley/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne credits support after Ozzy’s death

Ozzy died in July 2025, aged 76. Kelly’s difficult year also included her March split from former fiancé Sid Wilson.

In her new interview, Kelly recalled visiting her father’s grave with a white candle. She wrote a wish on it, asking her dad to help her.

The following day, her mum, Sharon Osbourne, introduced her to therapist and life coach Chris Miller. Kelly interpreted the timing as her wish being answered.

She credits Chris with saving her life. Kelly also explained that she didn’t want her young son to see her struggling so badly.

Looking back, Kelly described the past year as her worst, but said it had also brought moments of beauty. She now views her grief as a reflection of how deeply she loved her father.

Kelly’s weight sparked concern earlier this year (Credit: Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne reflects on her BRIT Awards photographs

Kelly also reflected on seeing photographs from the BRIT Awards on 28 February. She attended in a long black dress and fur shawl, wearing a blonde bobbed wig.

“I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” she told The Sun.

She said the photographs shocked her as much as they shocked everyone else.

Kelly admitted she started drinking again after her dad’s death (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Kelly opens up about sobriety

Kelly discussed her return to sobriety on the We Need to Talk podcast in September.

She said she was eight months sober after starting to drink again following her dad’s death.

Kelly described having supportive people around her, but said her circle had become smaller after losing friends. She felt some people expected her to move on from her grief.

However, she made clear that her loss wasn’t something she could simply put behind her.

“I will never, ever be over it,” she said.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne ‘devastated’ over Kelly rift as she fears the ‘whole family could fall apart’ 14 months after Ozzy’s death

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