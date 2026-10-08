‘I knew it!’ Fans thrilled as Emmerdale finally solves Jimmy’s missing money mystery

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Jimmy’s money. The episode hasn’t aired on TV yet, but it is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Emmerdale finally reveals what happened to Jimmy’s missing money, but there’s a frustrating twist for Nicola as she isn’t the one who gets her hands on it.

Nicola finally finds out what Jimmy’s mystery key is for (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy’s missing money mystery is solved in Emmerdale

As Nicola frets about all the things she needs to organise ahead of Jimmy’s funeral, she tells Rodney about the mystery key that Carl found amongst his dad’s belongings.

However, unfortunately for Nicola, Sadie is also in the pub. She overhears Manpreet reveal she recognises the key as one for the golf club locker.

As Nicola and Rodney wonder if Jimmy was stupid enough to stash that much cash in a public locker, Sadie rushes out of the pub and tracks down Robert. She tells him that they need to get to the golf club ASAP.

However, once there, Nicola and Rodney also arrive and almost catch Sadie and Robert out. Sadly for Nicola, it is a waste of time, because when they get there the locker is empty.

As Sadie and Robert breathe a sigh of relief after almost getting caught, they slope home empty-handed.

Robert and Sadie have been looking for Jimmy’s money (Credit: ITV)

Charity reassures Nicola

Later, Nicola is upset after getting off the phone to the life insurance company.

She tells Charity, who has come to offer her condolences now she is out of prison, that Jimmy cancelled their life insurance without telling her, and now she is penniless.

Charity reassures her that despite everything that has happened, Jimmy loved her and the boys.

She explains that she saw Jimmy the day before he died and that he told her about the money being a legacy for the family.

As Charity reminds Nicola that Jimmy loved her very much, Nicola admits that she still loves him, too.

Nicola almost catches Sadie and Robert out (Credit: ITV)

The money is found… by Robert

However, the big twist comes later, when Aaron gets home to find Robert playing golf.

He asks where he got the golf clubs, and Robert admits he ‘inherited’ them. It turns out the money was in the bottom of Jimmy’s golf bags after all, and now Robert has it.

Robert had worked out where the cash was, and got to the locker before everyone else. And to make matters worse, he clearly has no intention of sharing it with Sadie – or giving it to Nicola.

But Robert’s secret doesn’t stay hidden for long.

Later, Sadie spots a woman from the golf club arriving at Nicola’s door with flowers. Sadie tells her they have gone out for the evening but offers to pass the flowers on.

Then the woman mentions that she met Jimmy’s ‘nephew’ at the golf club that morning.

Naturally, Sadie wants to know more. She asks what he looked like, and when the woman gives a description that perfectly matches Robert, everything suddenly falls into place.

So, now that Sadie knows Robert has found Jimmy’s money, what will she do next?

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