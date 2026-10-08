Is Jodie dead? Olivia Frances Brown’s future on Coronation Street confirmed after shooting horror at the Platts

Coronation Street has left fans desperate to know what happens next after today’s dramatic episode saw Jodie shot during a showdown with Shona.

The episode, which focused entirely on Jodie, Shona and David, brought Jodie’s plotting against her sister to a dramatic head as she finally got her claws into David, or so she thought.

It opened with a flashforward, giving viewers a glimpse of the Platts’ living room covered in blood, with belongings scattered everywhere.

The action then returned to the present, where Jodie was revelling in Shona being out of the picture. She had prepared David a huge breakfast, and he was more than happy to tuck in.

Playing the perfect housewife, Jodie was soon interrupted when Bethany arrived and was stunned to find her still there.

She had clearly expected Jodie to have been thrown out after she told Shona everything the night before. But David told Bethany to stay out of it and leave them to their breakfast.

Jodie whipped up a huge breakfast for David (Credit: ITV)

Jodie got her claws into David

As Jodie revelled in David’s attention, the pair spent the morning together in apparent domestic bliss. With Shona still at the hotel after her huge fight with Lily, Jodie made it her mission to seduce David. She whipped him up a lavish lunch, complete with wine.

As the wine flowed, David confessed that things hadn’t been right with Shona for a while. He also admitted that he missed having someone to love.

As David seemingly opened up, Jodie jumped at the opportunity to fill Shona’s shoes. Before long, she had muscled in on her sister’s husband and her life.

But just as the pair were about to kiss, Shona walked in and apparently ‘caught’ them together.

Jodie then laid it on thick with her sister, telling her that she needed help and that David was hers now.

Shona ‘caught’ David and Jodie together (Credit: ITV)

Bethany’s plan worked

But it quickly transpired that David and Shona had been working together to catch Jodie out.

Shona had been listening on the phone as David pretended to be falling for Jodie, and she’d heard all the vile things her sister had said about her.

When the penny dropped for Jodie, she was horrified that she’d been tricked. She went into victim mode, claiming that she was like this because Shona abandoned her when she was a child.

Eventually, Shona let Jodie explain everything. But as she twisted the truth, Shona didn’t believe a word. Meanwhile, David packed Jodie’s things upstairs.

Later, David found Jodie’s trinket box and was horrified to find Lisa’s police badge. He also found a photo of Shona and David’s wedding day with Shona’s face cut out.

But as David went to call Lisa to tell her about his discovery, Jodie pulled the gun on him.

Shona and David laughed at the fact that she was threatening them with a fake gun, but Jodie revealed it was real. However, they thought it was another of her lies, and as Shona tried to wrestle it off her, the gun went off, and Jodie got shot.

David and Shona thought Jodie’s gun was fake (Credit: ITV)

Does Jodie die in Coronation Street?

While what happens to Jodie following the shooting has been kept under wraps, it has been reported by The Sun that Olivia Frances Brown, who plays the cobbles villain, has just signed another year’s contract with the soap.

While Coronation Street is yet to officially confirm the news, it certainly suggests that Jodie may not be going anywhere just yet.

The big question now is whether being shot will finally make Jodie abandon her revenge plan. Or is her scheming only just getting started?

Read more: 16 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Sarah urged to betray Gary as Kit prepares to testify