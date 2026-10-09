‘I don’t trust him!’ EastEnders fans fear for Ian as they ‘work out’ Ned’s real ‘ruthless’ intentions

EastEnders fans reckon they have figured out what Ned is really up to, with viewers spotting clues that the newcomer could be plotting something sinister against Ian Beale.

It’s been a difficult few months for Ian, who struggled to cope with life behind bars. But even after finally getting out of prison, he’s finding it hard to adjust to life on the outside.

So, when newcomer Ned began showing an interest in him, fans were quick to question whether his intentions were really as innocent as they seemed.

EastEnders fans think a twist is coming (Credit: BBC)

Ned’s new interest in Ian in EastEnders

Since arriving in Walford, Ned has been thrown straight into the action. And while viewers have been wary of the newcomer from the start, their suspicions are growing.

Ian is finally home from prison but is struggling to settle back into his old life. Ned, however, was quick to offer a sympathetic ear.

The newcomer opened up to Ian and encouraged him to do the same, seemingly keen to build a friendship with him. While this could simply be an attempt to develop Ned’s character, EastEnders fans aren’t convinced.

Their suspicions stem from the fact that Ned appeared interested in Ian’s business dealings before he had even properly introduced himself. And now, viewers are wondering whether there’s an ulterior motive behind his sudden kindness.

Fans think Ned is plotting something sinister (Credit: BBC)

Fans believe something dark is coming

Taking to social media, fans shared their theories about Ned’s real intentions, with some suggesting he could be after Ian’s money or his businesses.

One viewer wrote: “I think Ned is a conman. He overheard that Ian has several businesses. I think he is going to try to get some of the businesses of Ian by using counselling for free to make him the good guy. But the twist will be that later down the line Ned asks him for money.”

Another added: “I don’t trust Ned at all. But hopefully him helping Ian is genuine and not just buttering him up because he is planning something.”

A third commented: “Ned is very keen to help Ian. I don’t trust him”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan speculated: “To be honest, I think Ned is going to get Ian into trouble.”

For now, Ned’s true intentions remain unclear. But if EastEnders has taught us anything, it’s that things in Walford are rarely as straightforward as they first appear…

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