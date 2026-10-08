‘Are they for real!?’ EastEnders fans baffled by plot hole as Nicola makes a huge discovery

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Nicola and Ryder. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it can be found now on BBC iPlayer.

Today’s EastEnders delivered an emotional moment between Nicola and her nephew Ryder, with fans praising the pair’s heart-to-heart.

But while viewers were loving the scenes, some eagle-eyed fans were left scratching their heads over what happened at the end of the episode.

Nicola supports her nephew (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nicola unearths Ryder’s secret

After yesterday’s EastEnders saw Ned nagging Ryder all the time, Nicola is feeling protective. As Ned has a go at his son for leaving work early today, Nicola steps in and tells Ned it was her idea to go out for lunch.

But as Ned continues to put Ryder in his place, Nicola starts to worry about the effect his controlling behaviour is having.

Today sees Ryder try to be the man his dad wants him to be, as he chats up a girl in the park. He takes her to Harry’s Barn, where he introduces Alice to Harry and Nicola. But Nicola can see right through Ryder’s plan, and guesses that he has brought Alice to the bar in the hope that Ned would see them together.

Later, Ryder goes to see Nicola in her office. Sensing he wants to talk, she gently asks him if he is gay. Ryder reveals that he is, and Nicola gives him a huge hug and tells him how much she loves him.

But while Ryder might have come out to Nicola, he tells her he can never tell his mum. Nicola points out that Gemma would support him, but Ryder says he can’t make her keep such a huge secret from his dad.

Ryder talks about how a boy in his football team suffered homophobic abuse, and that Ned did little to help. As they talk, Nicola realises that Ryder might be right about Ned. Instead, she changes the subject and asks if he is seeing anyone at the moment.

He admits there’s someone he likes and that he’s keen to meet. Nicola encourages Ryder to call him, knowing it will make her nephew happy.

Ryder opens up to Nicola (Credit: BBC)

Trouble looms for Ryder

However, trouble comes later in the episode when Ryder secretly meets with his new man in the Square.

As Ned is chatting with Ian on the doorstep, he sees two men kissing and quickly realises one of them is his son.

And, by the look on Ned’s face, Ryder is right to be nervous about his dad discovering the truth.

Ned isn’t happy (Credit: BBC)

Fans spot a problem with today’s EastEnders

Fans have praised the scenes between Nicola and Ryder, calling them ‘beautiful’. However, they have spotted a glaring error in today’s episode…

“Are they for real?! They spend the whole episode dealing with how Ryder is scared of Ned finding out about his sexuality, and then he ends up meeting his date in the middle of the Square?! Nonsense,” joked one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “Exactly, I thought it was a bit silly that Ryder met up with the guy basically just outside his house!”

“Ryder kissing another guy right in front of the house his homophobic, controlling dad lives in. You have got to love EastEnders. They all might as well have their secret rendezvous in the Vic next time!” pointed out a third fan.

Another fan added: “As if Ryder would frolic with a guy literally outside the doorstep of the dad he’s so scared to tell he’s gay!”

A fifth fan also pointed out the error. “Ryder has been hiding his sexuality for years, carefully concealing it from his family and especially his dad. Then, on the exact day he tells his aunt, he is openly canoodling on his dad’s doorstep and is caught!”

Read more: 14 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mark and Lauren’s affair exposed, Craig targets Denzel and Kat hits rock bottom