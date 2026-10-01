‘How is this happening?’ EastEnders fans horrified as family death twist airs for Nicola

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Nicola. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders has finally revealed the truth behind the huge secret Nicola and Ned have been keeping for 20 years.

Yesterday’s episode left fans wondering exactly what the pair had been hiding, after it was revealed that they had kept a major secret for two decades. Thankfully, viewers didn’t have to wait long for the truth to come out.

Today’s episode confirms that, just as fans suspected, the secret is connected to Nicola’s late dad and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Nicola has been facing bankruptcy all week (Credit: BBC)

What is Nicola and Ned’s secret in EastEnders?

It turns out that Ned and Nicola have been hiding some pretty important details from the night Nicola, Gemma and Jodie’s dad died.

Earlier this year, Nicola admitted to George that her mum blames her for the death of her dad after he was killed in a drink-driving accident.

She told George that she walked in on her dad abusing her mum, and that led to a huge row. Her dad then stormed off, drunk, and crashed his car, killing himself.

However, it turns out that there was one vital part of the story that Nicola left out.

Ned shows his true colours to Nicola in EastEnders today (Credit: BBC)

How did Nicola’s dad die?

Today’s episode reveals that Nicola was the one who ran her dad’s car off the road. Although she claims it was an accident, just like the night Harry’s pregnant girlfriend, Shireen Bashar, died.

Ned then helped Nicola cover up her role in her dad’s death, and they have kept it hidden ever since.

Nicola is shocked today that Ned has brought the secret up. But he uses it to get her to give him half of the bar.

As Nicola fights to find the money to pay off her debts, she’s reluctant to take money from Ned. He found the cash from an old business associate yesterday. But when he asks for half the business in return, she isn’t impressed.

Nicola meets with the bailiffs today and asks for more time to pay off the debt. But when Ned meddles in the meeting, she is refused an extension, leaving her with no choice but to accept her brother-in-law’s help.

Nicola is upset by having to accept Ned’s help (Credit: BBC)

Ned and Nicola become business partners in EastEnders

As Ned signs the paperwork, she asks him why he wants half of the bar so badly. Ned explains that he is trying to get his family’s finances back on track, and this is a win/win situation for everyone. But is he being entirely honest?

But this shifty side of Ned is clearly something Nicola has seen before, and she isn’t happy about having him as a new business partner.

With Ned now owning half of her business, and being the keeper of a huge killer secret, Nicola is on edge.

Is she right not to trust him? Fans think so!

“Ned is definitely shady. Nicola is going to regret this!”, said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “Ned looks friendly, but he is trouble.”

One viewer was baffled by the secret Nicola and Ned have been keeping. “How many times can you accidentally kill someone before that becomes your thing?”

While a fourth fan commented: “Totally. How does this keep happening to Nicola?!”