‘I knew it!’ Emmerdale fans thrilled as Graham returns in huge twist – and he’s not alone

Emmerdale has finally lifted the lid on Graham Foster’s whereabouts, just 10 days after he walked away from the village in a dramatic showdown with Joe Tate.

The last time viewers saw Graham, he had walked out of Emmerdale after delivering a stark ultimatum to Joe.

Determined to stop Joe from making a huge mistake by having his and Dawn’s newborn son illegally adopted, Graham made it clear that he would leave too if Joe went ahead with his plan.

But Joe was adamant that Baby Tate should go to a new family. Losing Graham along the way didn’t appear to bother him, leaving the door open for a dramatic turn of events.

With only Kim and Joe left rattling around Home Farm, Kim had been missing her trusted sidekick. However, there was more going on behind the scenes than viewers realised.

Graham has been looking after Baby Tate at a secret cottage (Credit: ITV)

Where has Graham been in Emmerdale?

Today’s episode saw Graham’s whereabouts revealed when Kim pulled up at a secluded mystery cottage.

As she went inside, Graham could be seen with his back to her. But when he turned around, he had the baby in his arms.

Both Graham and Kim looked very happy with their plan not to have the baby adopted. And it was revealed that Kim had been behind the secret plot all along.

Graham threatened Joe a few weeks back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What will happen with Graham next?

Kim and Graham have decided to keep the baby safe at the cottage until Joe comes to his senses and changes his mind about the adoption.

But how long will it take for Joe to find out what they have been planning? And how will he react when he discovers Graham didn’t go through with the adoption as he asked?

Speaking of the plot twist, Sophie Roper, Emmerdale Producer, said: “Kim was devastated at the prospect of Joe giving the baby up for adoption.

“While it initially appeared that Graham and Kim had resigned themselves to the plan, they have secretly intervened to ensure the baby remains safe and hidden away.

“Desperate for Joe not to come to regret his decision, Kim’s determined to find a way to reunite father and son. But with Joe still consumed by grief over losing Dawn and Thea, set on vengeance against Kim, can Kim and Graham continue to protect their secret?”

Kim was heartbroken to say goodbye to Graham and Baby Tate – but not all was as it seemed (Credit: ITV)

How did tonight’s Emmerdale end?

The episode concluded on an emotional note with the narration of a letter from Vinny to Nicola. In the letter, he apologised for the tragic accident that claimed the life of her husband, Jimmy.

As Vinny read the letter aloud, we saw Kim arrive at the cottage and let herself in to visit the pair.

But with this baby being a Tate heir, could he give Kim a definitive opportunity to redeem herself?

And when Thea eventually learns the truth, will Kim finally be able to prove that she wants to make amends for the past?

Fans are thrilled

Although viewers had hoped that Graham would be back, they’re thrilled he has returned to our screens with the baby, too.

“I knew it,” said one fan. “I was so sure that Graham leaving too meant the baby would stay with him.”

A second fan added: “I wasn’t surprised about Graham taking care of the baby. I thought that was a pretty obvious storyline!”

While someone else added: “I knew it, I knew it, I knew it! I knew Graham had the baby!”

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