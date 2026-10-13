911 call from death row inmate Christa Pike’s failed execution emerges as call for help was initially dismissed as hoax

Christa Pike’s 911 emergency prompted hoax suspicions after the caller failed to provide a verification code. The Associated Press obtained dispatch records showing how confusion delayed responders following her failed execution in Tennessee.

The 50-year-old survived two doses of a lethal injection drug at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on September 30. She subsequently needed hospital treatment and spent several days on a ventilator.

Her lawyers feared she might not survive. Meanwhile, the newly released records show emergency crews struggled to establish whether the request for help was genuine.

Christa Pike survived her ‘execution’ (Credit: Tennessee Dept of Corrections/UPI/Shutterstock)

Why Christa Pike’s 911 call triggered hoax suspicions

The first plea for help reached dispatchers at 8.40pm, over an hour into the execution attempt.

The initial caller told emergency services: “We’ve been carrying out an execution tonight. We’ve administered 10 grams of pentobarbital. The person is not yet deceased.” The caller also described Christa as unconscious and breathing abnormally. The transcript omits the caller’s name and role.

State law prevented publication of the first call’s audio; a transcript instead details the conversation.

Agencies use the verification code to authenticate emergency requests. Without that code, dispatchers questioned whether someone was playing a prank.

Dispatchers contacted the prison’s Central Control to check the request, but officials reportedly denied making it. By 9.03pm, emergency communications supervisors had decided the call was false.

One dispatcher said: “There is no medical assistance needed at Riverbend Prison.”

However, someone outside the prison gates soon challenged that conclusion, according to a responder. The person claimed to be a state official and demanded entry for emergency crews.

Christa’s lawyer Kelly Gleason contacted emergency services at around 9.08pm. She sought urgent medical help, citing information from the attorney present at the execution. Prison officials confirmed the emergency at around 9.11pm and allowed responders inside. That confirmation came roughly 31 minutes after the first request for help.

Christa’s death sentence followed her conviction for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. She and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, killed her classmate at a job training camp when Christa was 18.

It remains to be seen whether there will be another execution attempt (Credit: Sky News)

Christa Pike returns to prison after hospital treatment

Christa has now returned to the women’s prison after hospital treatment, her attorneys confirmed on Saturday.

During her hospital stay, she regained consciousness, managed limited speech and began walking with assistance. Her lawyers said she continues receiving medical care in prison, with the legal team monitoring her recovery.

They also conveyed her thanks to the first responders and medical staff.

The emergency records show communication problems persisted beyond the initial delay. At 9.34pm, a responder sought confirmation that prison officials knew which hospital would receive Christa.

The prospect of another execution attempt remains uncertain.

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