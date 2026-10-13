EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look at Amy in grave danger and Cindy’s shock discovery

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal trouble ahead for Max, as Cindy uncovers a shocking secret that could derail his plans. Meanwhile, Craig turns his attention to Amy, manipulating her into agreeing to leave Walford with him.

Elsewhere, Lauren starts digging into Ned’s mysterious past, Denzel’s blackmail nightmare takes a devastating turn, and Kat refuses to give up her search for justice for Zoe.

With secrets threatening to unravel and relationships heading for disaster, here are 16 EastEnders spoilers for next week (October 19 to 23)…

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy proves Max has met his match

Cindy introduces Max to her new man, Rafael (Credit: BBC)

1. Cindy shows off her new man

Cindy returns from her honeymoon with a new man called Rafael. Determined to look to the future, Cindy is in a good place and introduces Rafael to Max.

Cindy is embarrassed when her card is declined (Credit: BBC)

2. Cindy is left red-faced

Cindy’s confidence is knocked when her bank card is declined. Max eventually agrees to help her out financially. But when she later finds a lipstick in his flat, she realises he has a new woman and becomes determined to find out who it is.

Cindy demands answers from Max (Credit: BBC)

3. Max’s secret is out

Cindy overhears that Max is planning to buy No. 31 from Suki. Fuming, she continues to try and work out who he is seeing.

Cindy unearths Max’s secret (Credit: BBC)

4. Cindy makes a discovery in EastEnders spoilers

Knowing Max is hiding something, Cindy looks at their shared laptop and discovers he has a secret property in New Zealand. Cindy uses this information to undermine his attempts to buy No. 31, and it works perfectly. Suki rejects Max’s offer, and Max is humiliated and declares war on Cindy.

Max has some explaining to do (Credit: BBC)

5. Cindy looks for dirt on Max

As Max asks Oscar for help to prove that his marriage was never consummated, Cindy looks for dirt on Max. Cindy learns of Kat’s revenge plan against the man who she thinks left Zoe to die, leaving her intrigued.

Cindy means business (Credit: BBC)

6. Cindy gets close to the truth?

Oscar agrees to a drink with Cindy, and as the alcohol flows, Cindy’s suspicions are piqued by something that is said. Will she realise that Max was the last one to see Zoe alive?

Is Max in big trouble? (Credit: BBC)

7. Max’s problems get worse

Things get more stressful for Max when HMRC catches up with him about his New Zealand property. Convinced he is hiding something, Cindy demands answers, but will she find what she is looking for?

Kat hunts for the truth in EastEnders spoilers

Kat wants answers (Credit: BBC)

8. Kat visits the owner of Charlie’s cab in EastEnders spoilers

Kat is determined to find the man she believes left Zoe to die, not realising he is right under her nose. After tracking down the former owner of Charlie’s cab, she and Alfie visit him.

Kat doesn’t get the answers she is looking for (Credit: BBC)

9. Kat refuses to give up

Kat and Alfie are disappointed to learn that the former cab owner has already been cleared by the police. Refusing to give up, Kat vows to get justice, but how far will she go to find out the truth?

Will Jasmine’s bingo night help the Slaters smile? (Credit: BBC)

10. Jasmine tries to make things better

Wanting to cheer Mo and Kat up, Jasmine, Josh and Oscar organise a bingo night in Zoe’s honour. But will it do the trick?

Craig manipulates Amy into leaving the Square

Denzel is in a panic about the blackmail (Credit: BBC)

11. Denzel’s blackmail gets worse

When the blackmailer demands money or his pictures will be leaked online, Denzel starts to panic. Getting desperate, he asks Nugget for help. Nugget tries to steal money from the Minute Mart to pay the blackmailer.

Nugget’s attempts to help are thwarted (Credit: BBC)

12. Nugget tries to help in EastEnders spoilers

Things go wrong for the pair when Yolande stops them, and they find themselves back at square one. Later, Howie and Kim surprise Denzel with a ring for his birthday. However, he is so desperate for cash that he pawns the jewellery to raise the money needed.

Denzel is in big trouble – along with Nugget (Credit: BBC)

13. Denzel’s photos get out

As Denzel’s friends and family gather to celebrate his birthday, Craig watches from afar. However, when Amy sees and confronts him, Craig sends Denzel’s photos to Kim and Howie out of jealousy, leaving everyone horrified.

Amy tries to find a way to get her money early (Credit: BBC)

14. Amy agrees to leave with Craig

The fallout from the photos causes havoc for Denzel, and he is forced to admit he sold his ring to pay his blackmailer. However, Craig isn’t finished with his manipulation, and when he hears about Amy’s upcoming inheritance, he gets an idea.

Oblivious to Craig’s games, Amy agrees to leave Walford with him. Meanwhile, Amy remains at odds with her dad and tries to find a way to get her inheritance early. Later, Denzel questions Amy’s version of events, but she avoids answering when he tries to grill her.

Lauren plays with fire in EastEnders spoilers

Lauren and Mark are in trouble (Credit: BBC)

15. Lauren gets shocking news

Lauren arranges to see Mark, but when he sees Ned and Ryder, he pulls away. Mark insists that they keep their distance from Ned, but will he tell her what Ned blackmailed him into doing?

Ian’s positive outlook leaves Lauren suspicious (Credit: BBC)

16. Lauren causes trouble

Ian’s got a new outlook on life after speaking to Ned. But Lauren is getting increasingly suspicious of Ned’s influence. She starts to dig into his past, despite Mark warning her she could make things worse. Later, Ryder gives her a cryptic clue about Ned’s past. But what does it mean?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns