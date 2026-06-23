Bradley Walsh hailed ‘the perfect person’ as he lands brand new UFO documentary series

Bradley Walsh is setting out to tackle one of the biggest mysteries of all time – UFOs – in a brand new Sky History series called Out Of This World.

The popular TV presenter will investigate reports of UFO sightings in the skies, on land and even beneath the sea as he searches for answers.

Bradley, 66, is swapping the studio for a globe trotting adventure as he explores claims of extraterrestrial life and some of the world’s most puzzling mysteries.

And he’s been tipped as the “perfect person” for the job!

Bradley Walsh is returning to Sky History with a new show about UFOs (Credit: Sky)

Could there really be life beyond Earth, or is there another explanation behind the stories that continue to fascinate people around the world?

Bradley Walsh: Out Of This World to investigate UFOs

Sky History has revealed details of Bradley’s new series on its website following the success of his previous documentary, Egypt’s Cosmic Code.

The broadcaster says the programme “asks if we are really alone in the universe”.

Sky History adds: “Bradley follows the evidence through our skies and beneath our seas as he looks for answers to the most unanswerable questions.”

Best known for hosting The Chase and Gladiators, Bradley will travel far and wide in search of answers. His journey will take him to locations including Sweden and Arizona in the United States.

Along the way, he will meet people who claim to have encountered aliens and examine unexplained phenomena such as crop circles. He will also attempt to uncover the mystery of the Lost City of Atlantis.

The series will see Bradley gain access to secure government files in both the UK and the US. These documents contain information relating to unexplained UFO sightings. He will also speak with military insiders about the reports.

Bradley’s UFO show comes following the success of his Egypt documentary with Sky History (Credit: Sky)

A source told The Sun: “Bradley holds a deep fascination with extraterrestrial theories, particularly concerning ancient history and engineering, so he is the perfect person to front this series.

“He goes wherever the evidence takes him, whether that’s secret military files, eyewitness testimony, underwater anomalies or ancient mysteries.”

When does Bradley Walsh: Out Of This World start?

Sky History has confirmed that Bradley’s latest documentary series will air later in 2026.

Filming is already underway, with viewers expected to see the show arrive on screens towards the end of the year.

With UFO sightings, military files, ancient mysteries and first hand accounts all on the agenda, Out Of This World looks set to take Bradley on one of his most intriguing adventures yet.

And we are – nervously – here for it!

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Bradley Walsh: Out Of This World is coming to Sky History later this year