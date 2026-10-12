Susanna Reid has reportedly launched a podcast company while keeping her place on Good Morning Britain.

According to The Sun, the 55-year-old is not planning to leave her ITV presenting role.

The new venture follows changes at GMB, including its move to ITN and a longer broadcast. Susanna has also voiced concerns about television jobs as artificial intelligence develops.

Susanna Reid has launched a new career move, according to reports (Credit: John Rainford)

Susanna Reid on GMB changes and AI

Speaking to Woman and Home in September, Susanna described the switch to ITN as a significant upheaval.

She also spoke about the impact of losing colleagues following cuts to the programme’s team: “The team was cut down, and who’s not going to feel sad about losing a chunk of staff?”

Alongside those changes, she raised the prospect of technology affecting her own presenting career.

She said: “I’m savouring every moment in television because who knows at what point I might be replaced by an AI version?”

Susanna Reid sets up podcast business

Susanna’s new company was registered at Companies House on September 2 as Reid All About It Podcasts Limited.

The Sun reports that Susanna is its sole director. A fortnight later, the business changed its name to Reid All About It Productions.

A source gave The Sun an insight into Susanna’s plans for the business: “Susanna lives and breathes GMB but is excited to add another string to her bow. She’s dedicated to storytelling in all formats and the company gives her the freedom to explore the podcast world. She loves interviewing people and the sky is the limit with podcasts.”

That account points to an additional project, rather than a departure from the breakfast programme.

Susanna Reid has hosted GMB since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain gets longer broadcasts

GMB’s regular slot gained an extra half-hour in January, taking its finishing time to 9.30am.

The programme runs until 10am during the 22 weeks each year when Lorraine is off air.

Meanwhile, Susanna spoke about her former co-star Piers Morgan on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

It comes as reports claim that Piers could make a huge return to Britain’s Got Talent. He was previously a judge on the show from 2007 to 2010.

Read more: Susanna Reid wows in plunging swimsuit as she insists ‘don’t let anyone tell you that you are too old’

Responding to the rumours on his X account, Piers posted just a set of eye emojis, hinting it could very well happen.

Speaking about Piers’ teasing on today’s GMB, Susanna said: “I noticed that he wasn’t denying it. Whatever happens, he definitely wants us to talk about it. He has always said that in its hey day, when he was on the judging panel, Britain’s Got Talent had its highest ratings, its greatest appeal. So what do they need? They need Piers Morgan back on the judging panel.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Susanna for comment.

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