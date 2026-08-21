Susanna Reid has shared a defiant message about age after posting a string of pictures from her Ibiza holiday. The Good Morning Britain presenter urged followers not to let anyone dictate what they should wear.

The 55-year-old is taking a break from GMB and plans to return in September. Her off-duty pictures follow a sheer blouse and leather skirt look that won praise from GMB viewers, but this time Susanna paired her outfits with a firm message about getting older.

Her Instagram carousel featured sunsets, meals and walks by the water. She also shared pictures from several of the island’s famous clubs.

Susanna Reid shared some holiday photos from her Ibiza trip (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Susanna Reid shares message from Ibiza holiday

Explaining why Ibiza means so much to her, Susanna told her Instagram followers: “IBIZA! Away from home, this is my favourite place on earth.”

She added: “Been coming every year for more than a decade, and just found out it was the destination for mum and dad’s first foreign holiday together back in 1959. The connection must be strong!”

Susanna went on to praise the island’s people, weather, scenery, food and nightlife. She then encouraged her followers to reject the idea that certain clothes come with an age limit.

She wrote: “Don’t let anyone tell you that you are too old, that you shouldn’t wear the swimsuit – or the shorts!!!”

The presenter ended her post by making it clear that she intends to return. She wrote: “Thank you Ibiza – see you next year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100)

Susanna enjoys Calvin Harris show and O Beach party

Susanna packed plenty into the trip. She watched Calvin Harris perform at the outdoor Ushuaïa venue and also spent time at O Beach.

Her photo collection featured DJ Fatboy Slim too, whom she described in her caption as a “legend”. Other pictures showed the presenter in a black dress and posing in her swimsuit and denim shorts.

The O Beach visit also brought GMB into the holiday celebrations. Dancers held placards spelling out “Vote GMB” as the ITV breakfast show campaigned for the Best Daytime prize at the National Television Awards.

Fans backed Susanna’s message in the comments beneath her post. One told her: “Good to see you having such a good time! And you look sensational!!”

Another gushed: “Go where you want, do what you want, wear what you want! Age is nothing but a number!! Go you!!!!”

A third commented: “Enjoy and soak up every second! Looking beautiful as always.”

Susanna Reid is on her summer break from GMB (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Susanna makes surprise Good Morning Britain appearance

Despite taking time away from the studio, Susanna also made a surprise appearance on Good Morning Britain via FaceTime. She joined the programme from Ibiza after news of its National Television Awards nomination.

Wearing a pink shirt, sunglasses and festival wristbands, she joked: “Normally what happens in Ibiza stays in Ibiza but this morning I am on special duty for GMB.”

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Susanna also celebrated the programme’s place in the daytime category. She declared: “We are absolutely the best daytime.”

The remote appearance gave viewers a glimpse of Susanna’s holiday before her full Instagram update. She will continue her presenting break before heading back to Good Morning Britain in September.

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